Glasgow's Michelin star restaurant Cail Bruich has revealed the date when they will be accepting bookings ahead of reopening their doors in May.

In a post on their Instagram page, the west end eaterie, which was awarded a Michelin star earlier this year after judges were wowed by head chef Lorna McNee's menu, Cail Bruich said they would be taking reservations from Friday April 30.

They added that depending on the timeframe for the roadmap out of lockdown being on course, they hoped to be able to welcome diners back on Thursday May 20.

The last restaurant to hold a star in the city was Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis which closed in 2004. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively.

It was only early in 2020 that chef Chris decided to move away from the kitchen to focus on other aspects of the family run business, they also own Bar Brett and run Epicures.

Ms McNee was appointed head chef at Cail Bruich in August 2020, a step up from her previous role as sous chef at two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie where she had started her career as an apprentice.

Lorna McNee is looking forward to welcoming diners back through the doors

Ms McNee is known for creating elegant plates of food that make the most of Scotland’s seasonally changing ingredients prepared with respect and a lightness of touch. Dishes on her most recent tasting menu included West coast crab, celeriac, citrus, apple, langoustine consommé, Exmoor caviar; Peterhead cod, baby gem, cornichon, squid, sourdough, beurre noisette and Anjou squab pigeon, braised chicory, roast onion, seared duck liver, preserved cherry. Since November Lorna has been preparing dishes for delivery and collection in Glasgow.

Cail Bruich's dine at home menu, at £180 for two, has been a sell out in recent weeks.