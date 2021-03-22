A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash brought a busy road near Glasgow to a standstill this morning.
The 26-year-old has been rushed to the Royal Infirmary, in Glasgow, following the incident at junction 3 of the M80 at around 8am.
Her condition is unknown at this time but it's understood she suffered no major injuries.
Police closed the road southbound near Stepps at around 8am but began to reopen lanes around half an hour later.
Firefighters have also attended the scene this morning.
An update from Traffic Scotland read: "Police temporarily holding up traffic."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a two-car crash on the M80 near J3 around 7.55am. No reports of injuries at the moment.
"Uplift is being arranged and the lanes are opening.
"A 26-year-old woman has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution."
