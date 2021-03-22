SCOTS are being urged to eat more venison -- after the number of Scottish deer grew and demand for their low-fat meat dropped during lockdown.

A new campaign by the Scottish Venison Association (SVA), supported by the Scottish Government and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) aims to promote venison as a healthy and sustainable meat for everyday eating.

Until now, many Scots have traditionally enjoyed venison in restaurants and on special occasions at home. During the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, deer numbers in Scotland may have grown as usual cull targets could not be met, exacerbated by a fall in demand for venison due to restaurants being closed.

Dick Playfair, secretary of the SVA, said: “Venison is a great product -- the healthiest of all red meats -- and right now there is plenty of it available.

“This campaign is being delivered by Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society and the Scottish Venison Association on behalf of the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership. “It has been designed to encourage those who already eat venison to buy more of it, and for those who don’t yet eat it to try it.

“We want to bust the myth that it’s only for special occasions and instead venison is for every day.”

Venison from Scotland, sold in UK supermarkets and butchers, is sometimes farmed but is usually wild. Wildlife rangers working for FLS stalk and cull the deer all year round under licence. Deer numbers across Scotland are currently estimated to be around one million.

This year will see a concerted effort by FLS to manage deer numbers down to a sustainable level through controlled culling of around 40,000-plus animals. As demand for venison recovers post-Covid-19 both in the UK and overseas, estimates suggest that venison sales this year will generate £1m which will help offset the costs of work by FLS to protect fragile habitats from negative deer impacts.

In a normal year, this figure would be nearer £2.5m. Wild venison has strong credentials in terms of sustainability and traceability, so it is considered a good choice for those concerned about the environmental footprint made by their food. It is also a healthy choice, because it is very low in fat while containing a number of vitamins and minerals.

Ian Fergusson, FLS head of wildlife management, said: “Venison is a meat high in protein and low in saturated fats, and it’s a good source of iron, zinc and B vitamins.

“In terms of red meats, it is certainly one the healthiest options, and as a game meat, it is incredibly flavourful and versatile for home cooking.

“But one of the most significant benefits of venison from Scotland is its sustainability. Through sustainable deer management programmes such as ours, venison is widely available and the distance it travels from forest to plate is minimal.”

Scottish venison is subject to a quality assurance standard by Scottish Quality Wild Venison, which ensures the highest standards of food hygiene. Carcasses of culled deer are inspected, prepared and stored in FLS deer larders before being sold on to an approved game meat handling establishment, Highland Game Limited.

Donald Fraser, head of wildlife management for NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency, said: “Venison, a delicious and healthy meat, is one of the huge benefits that we get from managing deer.

“This is a useful opportunity to promote an exceptional product and support Scotland’s green recovery after Covid.

“Deer need to be managed and reducing their grazing and trampling impacts is really important for biodiversity and meeting the challenges of the climate emergency.”