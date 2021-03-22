Two people have died at a property in East Dunbartonshire.
A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were found dead in a property in Station Road, Milngavie, at 11.30am on Sunday.
Their family have been told, police have confirmed.
They added that their deaths are currently being treated as "unexplained".
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report relating to the sudden deaths of two people – a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – found within a property at Station Road in Milngavie around 11.30am on Sunday March 21.
“Both of their next of kin have been made aware.
“Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”
