Finding Jack Charlton is to air on BBC celebrating the life of an English World Cup winner who became an Irish hero.
The film is set to be aired on the BBC this month - here's everything you need to know.
When can I watch Finding Jack Charlton?
Finding Jack Charlton will air on BBC Two on March 2021 at 9pm.
📺 A special feature-length film, Finding Jack Charlton will air on the BBC at the end of March.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 17, 2021
It explores the life of an English World Cup-winning legend who became an Irish hero.
The film also details Jack’s previously undocumented life with dementia. pic.twitter.com/Y7OBYWzvTZ
What is Finding Jack Charlton about?
The film tells the story of the life of Jack Charlton who won the World Cup with England in 1966 who then went on to apply for the England manager's job. After never getting a reply from the FA - he went to manage the Republic of Ireland and took a side that had never qualified for a major tournament to the dizzying heights of a World Cup quarter-final.
READ MORE: Obituary: Jack Charlton, miner’s son who lifted the World Cup and became a top manager
It looks at Jack’s association with Ireland, his frustration with England and the FA, his complex relationship with his brother Bobby and his final battle with dementia.
Who features in the film?
The film features interviews and insight from a host of people close to the legendary footballer and manager. It included contributions from Jack’s family, his wife Pat and son John, alongside celebrated Irish players, musicians, writers and politicians, including Larry Mullen Jr, Roddy Doyle, Brendan O’Carroll, Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, Mick McCarthy, David O’Leary and Andy Townsend.
READ MORE: Jack Charlton: A World Cup hero with England and Ireland
Jack Charlton died at the age of 85 on July 10, 2021.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.