Doug Marr has been lending his opinion to the pages of The Herald for years - and suspects he may be 'The Herald's oldest columnist'.

We asked his opinion on everything from Covid to politics to travelling across Scotland - and the highlights of his career.

How did you end up writing for The Herald?

I am the accidental columnist. I became involved through being influenced by Herald legend, Barclay McBain. My life long career was in education and one highlight was being awarded a CBE for services to Scottish education in 2000.

Where's your favourite place to visit in Scotland?

I know its parochial, but as a northeast loon, I can’t see past this part of Scotland. I particularly like coastal walks around the Moray Firth and on Deeside.

What was the last book you read?

I tend to have a couple of books on the go at the same time. At the moment it’s Gavin Esler’s, How Britain Ends and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart. I have just finished The Boy on the Shed, a remarkable biography By Paul Ferris (No, not that one), an Irish footballer, physiotherapist and barrister, a contemporary of Paul Gascoigne at Newcastle United.

What do you write about for The Herald?

I tend to range far and wide in my columns, from education through politics to sport. I suspect I am, by some distance, the Herald’s oldest columnist, and try to bring the more “mature” perspective to the paper!

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

In a fast-changing world, it’s impossible to be definitive about the biggest future stories. Even a year ago who could have predicted that Covid would dominate the media for months on end?

The impact of the pandemic will be with us for a long time -particularly its effect on the economy. In political terms, the virtual implosion of the SNP will have huge ramifications for Holyrood and the independence movement in particular.

What do you make of both the UK and Scottish governments' response to Covid-19?

Generally, the Scottish response has been more balanced. Both have made big mistakes, but they were dealing with an unprecedented and unpredictable event. There have been recent signs that the Prime Minister has at last learned from his mistakes and is adopting a more nuanced approach. The First Minister has appeared less sure footed than she did a few months ago.

Who is going to win the Holyrood election this year?

Good question. Recent shenanigans probably mean that the SNP’s prospects of an overall majority have gone out the window.

I think the SNP will still be the largest party but I am less confident about there being another SNP/Green majority. The SNP is tearing itself apart, Labour is a mess, LibDems an irrelevance, so the door is ajar for another Tory mini-revival.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

Difficult to see any prospect of Indyref2 until the SNP sorts itself out. Little immediate prospect of that and a weak performance in May will put Indyref2 on the back burner.

