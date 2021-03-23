After a decade and a half in the European Parliament, Struan Stevenson has become a favourite in The Herald's Voices section.

His weekly column, appearing in print and online every Saturday, focuses on political analysis and comment.

Make sure you have a Herald digital subscription to keep up to date with Struan's latest work, and catch his thoughts on Covid, politics and Scotland below.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Representing Scotland for 15 years in the European Parliament and during that time being elected President of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee and also their Delegation for Relations with Iraq.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

I love South Ayrshire.

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 29: A view of the Ailsa Craig rock that sits off shore at Turnberry on August 29, 2010 in Turnberry, Ayrshire, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (32174773)

The coastal strip, with views across to Arran, the Mull of Kintyre and Northern Ireland, with the focal point of Ailsa Craig, is one of the most beautiful areas of coastline in the UK. South Ayrshire, with its rolling hills, forests, rocky coves and sandy beaches, is a quiet, serene, hidden gem of Scotland.

What was the last book you read?

THE YEARS OF LYNDON JOHNSON Volume 4: The Passage of Power by Robert A. Caro. This mammoth 4 volume biography runs to over 3000 pages and the fifth volume is due soon. It is an amazing insight into the life of a political master.

What do you write about for The Herald?

Following a lifetime in Scottish and European politics, I specialise in political comment and analysis, with a focus on Scotland, the UK and the wider world. I’m an international lecturer and award-winning author of five books. My columns appear every Saturday.

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

Worldwide, the biggest stories will involve Russia and China and their authoritarian and repressive regimes, as they attempt to supplant America as global superpowers. In Britain, the focus will be on the fight to stop the breakup of the 300-year-old union by the SNP and their allies.

What do you make of both the Scottish and UK government’s response to Coronavirus?

The UK government were ridiculously slow in introducing restrictions on international travellers coming to Britain, which certainly allowed the virus to spread exponentially. Their advance purchase of various vaccines was, however, ground-breaking and worthy of praise.

The Scottish government’s failure to prepare for a pandemic was highlighted in a critical report by the Auditor General and their order to send Covid-positive patients back to care homes from hospitals was a scandal.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?

With lockdown restrictions continuing at least until late April, followed by geographical restrictions thereafter, normal canvassing, leafleting, hustings and campaigning will be impossible.

The May 2021 elections should therefore be postponed until the Autumn, when the pandemic is, hopefully, over. By then, it may be clear that the SNP, shorn of the First Minister’s daily appearance on national TV, may not win an overall majority.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

If the SNP government insist on the elections being held in May and win a majority, they will try a legal challenge to claim the right to hold a referendum without the approval of the UK government. This will be ruled ultra vires by the Lord Advocate and will end up being ruled out of order in the Supreme Court.

Why should Scots sign up for a Herald subscription?

The Herald provides a wide-ranging balance of views from across the political spectrum from a team of renowned columnists and feature writers. To be ‘in the know’ in Scotland, you need to read the Herald.