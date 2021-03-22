Technically advanced isolation pods are being installed at two Lanarkshire hospitals to help ease pressure on intensive care units and allow doctors to treat Covid cases alongside other patients safely.
Developed by Dundee-based Starn Group, three Safehouse SafeClinic isolation pods have been installed at the Adult Critical Care Unit (ACCU) at University Hospital Wishaw, with two to be installed at Hairmyres this week.
Doctors say the pods will prove vital as hospitals continue to deal with Covid admissions alongside other seriously ill patients.
Dr Stephan Dalchow, clinical director for anaesthesia and critical care at University Hospital Wishaw, said: “These new ward bays provide ICU with additional state-of the-art isolation facilities.
“The system includes a portable airlock entrance system with high-efficiency particulate air-filtered ventilation which converts the existing rooms into negative pressure isolation rooms.
“This isolation capacity will enable the ICU team to look after Covid-positive patients and patients with other infectious diseases in a clinically safe environment whilst simultaneously helping to stop the spread to healthcare staff and other at-risk patients.
“This will also allow us to bring elective patients from a low risk pathway safely back into our Unit and to be able to co-host them with Covid patients in the same ward without the risk of cross infection.
"This means we can use our ICU and surgical high dependency unit again to full capacity as we did pre-Covid.
“The pods are a temporary installation but we plan to keep them in place for as long as required.”
The pods at Wishaw took five days to install initially, plus another day for further adjustments to the ventilation system to ensure adequate air changes followed by a further three days to install permanent monitoring equipment.
