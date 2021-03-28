You'll really want these to feature in your Easter egg hunt.

Easter foods are pretty spectacular. Roast lamb, marzipan-topped Simnel cake, cornflake nest cakes and, of course, mixed-peel studded hot cross buns. But is it even Easter if you haven't overdone it on the chocolate egg front?

Once you've had your fill of classic Cadbury's Creme Eggs, we'd recommend you move on to these cocoa-coma inducing delights...

1. Zaini Ruby Chocolate Eggs, £3.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)

Millennial pink on the outside, pale cream on the inside, these ruby (aka less processed white chocolate) mini eggs are super smooth and not too sweet. The only difficulty is ripping their gold and pink foil wrappers off quickly enough.

2. The Three Chicklateers - Dark Chocolate, £10, Montezuma's (montezumas.co.uk)

These 'chicklateers' are really fun. They rock up, three to a box, pear-shaped and prone to wobbling over, and come in milk and vegan chocolate varieties too. The dark chocolate (cocoa solids 74% min) chicks are sophisticated in flavour - rich, moreish and almost spicy.

3. Deluxe Ultimate Fruit & Nut Easter Egg, £9.99, Lidl

At first you may feel short changed and think, 'Where are the other halves of my eggs?!' But, after a bite or two, all will be forgiven. The shells are each inspired by a different pudding: tiramisu, black forest gateau and panna cotta - and are encrusted with chopped hazelnuts and pistachios, and dried raspberries and sour cherries.

4. The Best Belgian Dark Chocolate Easter Egg, £5, Morrisons (groceries.morrisons.com)

Morrisons have gone for a Jackson Pollock-effect with this one. If you're used to the depth of Green & Blacks chocolate, this won't quite cut it, but if you're happy with a creamy, mellower dark chocolate, this one goes big on the hazelnut and should hit the spot.

5. Cocoa & Co. Belgian Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £4.50, reduced from £5, Sainsbury's (sainsburys.co.uk)

Sometimes you do just need a bit of edible gold and glitter in your life - and Sainsbury's has stepped up to fulfil that need this Easter. A little sweet, but still silken, this egg is particularly good melted down and eaten with a spoon (don't judge).

6. Egg-Stra Special Chocolate Eggs, £4.49, Tony's Chocolonely (tonyschocolonely.com)

You will find it a race in your household to eat these. Coming in a nifty, mini egg box of 12, there are seven flavours including our top picks, dark chocolate almond sea salt and milk pretzel toffee. The chunky chocolate eggs are perfectly bite-sized and utterly delicious.

7. Sicilian Pistachio Cream Chocolate Easter Eggs, 10 for £12, Strazzanti (strazzanti.co)

These are grown up chocolate eggs. A thin dark chocolate shell gives way to a decadently creamy dark chocolate pistachio filling. Ideal paired with an after dinner coffee, although it'll be a struggle to eat more than one in a sitting.

8. Divine Tangy Orange Milk Chocolate Egg, £5.99, Oxfam (onlineshop.oxfam.org.uk)

While we'd happily eat a full Easter egg-sized Chocolate Orange, this Fairtrade Divine option makes for a nifty stand-in. It is suitably tangy, and there's currently a 2-4-1 deal on Divine eggs at Oxfam (do be tempted by the dark chocolate raspberry one).