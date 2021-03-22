There have been 359 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no additional deaths in the same period.
A total of 33 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 353 people are in hospital.
10,759 new tests were carried out with 3.7% of these being positive.
Public Health Scotland has said 2,182,400 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination.
Meanwhile, 225,096 have received their second dose.
It comes as vaccination figures in Scotland on Saturday had to be revised up by more than 25,000 due to “connectivity issues”.
The Scottish Government initially said just 19,065 had received the first dose of the vaccine, however the change on Sunday showed the figure was actually 44,320.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of first doses in Scotland was 2,144,940, along with 220,188 second doses.
Scotland also recorded no new deaths on Sunday.
A note on the Scottish Government website said: “Vaccinations reported yesterday (20/03/2021) have been revised today (21/03/2021) due to connectivity issues when extracting the information from the database on 20/03/2021, which meant that lower vaccination figures were initially reported.
“No connectivity issues impact the reporting today (21/03/2021).”
Although no new deaths were reported, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.
