Pro-independence group All Under One Banner has announced plans for a rally for independence to take place in Glasgow in May.

The group revealed the plans for action are to go ahead on Saturday 1 May between 1pm and 3pm, with "careful strategy and planning" in place to ensure the event is safe.

Organisers said demonstrations - which will be static - are to take place in Glasgow's George Square as the group's contribution to the Now Scotland National Day of Action.

Those participating in the static-rally have been asked to register via an online form so that organisers can arrange "appropriate distancing throughout" and "keep the numbers of attendees manageable".

Registering online will also allow organisers to obtain information for track and trace purposes.

A statement from organisers read: "Please note this is not a mass gathering, nor a social gathering - this is outdoor activity.

"Participants are encouraged to wear face coverings, adhere to distancing and keep good hand and respiratory hygiene."

Organisers added they will have face coverings, antibacterial hand gel and gloves on hand should participants require them.

The rally planned for May is to be 'static'

Last year the group were forced to cancel a planned series of rallies through Scotland's cities, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It comes as the Scottish Government has today published a draft Bill for a second vote on independence.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell said that while the timing of such a vote should be determined by the next Scottish Parliament, ministers believe people living north of the border “have the right to decide how we recover from the pandemic and what sort of country we wish to build after the crisis”.

The draft Scottish Independence Referendum Bill proposes voters be asked the same question that they were in 2014 – Should Scotland be an independent country?

It proposes that the voting rights in the referendum be extended to match the franchise for Scottish Parliament and local government elections in Scotland, allowing 16-year-olds to take part in the ballot along with foreign nationals who have voting rights in devolved elections.

With the next Holyrood elections due to take place in just over six weeks time, Mr Russell insisted there would be no “democratic justification” for Westminster to continue to block a second referendum if pro-independence parties win a majority of seats.

He said: “If there is a majority in the Scottish Parliament after the forthcoming election for an independence referendum, there can be no democratic justification whatsoever for any Westminster Government to seek to block a post-pandemic referendum.”