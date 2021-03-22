Emergency crews have been called out to an ongoing fire at Northfield Academy

The blaze broke out at Northfield Academy, with locals posting pictures of plumes of smoke across the city. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four pumps are at the scene after the alarm was raised just before 2pm.

