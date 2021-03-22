Emergency crews have been called out to an ongoing fire at Northfield Academy.
The blaze broke out at Northfield Academy, with locals posting pictures of plumes of smoke across the city.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four pumps are at the scene after the alarm was raised just before 2pm.
Fire crews tackling a serious blaze at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy.— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) March 22, 2021
Large police and fire presence, flames can be seen coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/Fct1pJvOPp
Bad fire over the city. Northfield Academy apparently. Hope everyone is ok! #aberdeen pic.twitter.com/TYGbeSG4wo— Adam Gall (@adamgall89) March 22, 2021
It’s Northfield Academy pic.twitter.com/J3Xz3Ne08z— LEE GILL (@leegill2) March 22, 2021
Hope everyone is safe #northfieldacademy #Aberdeen pic.twitter.com/vpqrpXShQ0— Kat🌛✨🪴👩🏻🎨 (@tideandfox) March 22, 2021
