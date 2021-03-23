A GRANDMOTHER who was hospitalised with severe heart failure during the first lockdown has been chasing her Covid vaccination for the past six weeks only to be told the NHS has "no record" of her.

Helen Wright, 69, has telephoned the national Covid helpline three times, filled in four online forms, and has even emailed the First Minister's office, but is no closer to getting the life-saving inoculation.

She said: "They just bunged back the email saying how many people have had their injections, and how many appointment letters they've sent out - it didn't answer any of the points I'd raised about not being found in the system.

"I don't think they even read my email."

More than 97 per cent of adults in the 65-69 age group in Scotland have had at least one vaccine dose, but those whose details go missing from the national recall system have repeatedly complained of being passed "from pillar to post" as they try to get the situation fixed.

Mrs Wright first began raising concerns six weeks ago, in February.

She said: "I phoned the vaccination helpline and I was told that I 'wasn't in their system'.

"I called back after a week, because I still hadn't heard anything, so she directed me to the online form which I filled out.

"I got an acknowledgement saying that I wasn't on their system and they'd forwarded my detail on to my local health board to sort out.

"I waited another week or two then phoned back the helpline, but I was told I'd need to fill out the form again - which I did.

"I got another acknowledgement, waited another wee while, but still never heard anything.

"Meanwhile, I phoned my doctor's surgery three times - but I can't even get by the receptionist because they said they're not taking anything to do with vaccinations, it's all down to the health boards, so I couldn't even speak to my GP about it.

"So I went back to the helpline a third time. By this time I was really quite upset and they're really nice, but all they can do is forward on your information. The girl there filled in the form for me this time, and sent it away.

"Meanwhile, my niece had found a form on Facebook for Lanarkshire - a new form - so I filled that in as well and I got an acknowledgement, but they emailed me back at 10.30pm on Saturday night saying they 'couldn't find me' on the system either."

Mrs Wright, who has been registered with the same GP surgery in Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, for more than 40 years and was invited for her flu jag this winter - an immunisation programme coordinated by the health board - cannot understand why there is no record of her.

She said: "I was invited for my flu jag, I get sent the bowel screening thing, I used to have my smears and breast screening - I've done all of that. It doesn't make any sense at all.

"You're hearing about people in their early 50s being invited, and I've not had anything. It's quite scary.

"It is concerning that NHS Scotland has no details about me, because you do think 'what would happen if I take ill and they've got no record of me?'.

"Why not just give me the injection? They're going on and on about 'staying safe' and getting vaccinated and I don't care what kind they give me - I'll take it."

Mrs Wright was admitted to Monklands Hospital in Lanarkshire last summer with heart failure

The 69-year-old, who was was diagnosed with severe heart failure and admitted Monklands Hospital in June 2020, only leaves the house to walk her dog and avoids going to the shops or any other crowded places.

However, as well as being at increased risk due to a heart condition, Mrs Wright is also worried that she could catch the infection from her 15-year-old grandson, who is already going to school one day a week and is due to go back full time after the Easter holidays.

The teenager spends half the week living with his grandmother and her son Peter, his father, who works full-time in a care home for the elderly.

"Peter is fully vaccinated - he's had both doses now - but it's worrying because Mathew could bring it in from school," said Mrs Wright.

"They need to have some sort of way of mopping up people like me who have been missed."

Son, Peter Wright, said: "My mother is very worried about the amount of people myself and my son come into contact with, and then enter her home.

"All my mum wants is the vaccine that she is due."

A spokeswoman for NHS Lanarkshire said they were now dealing with Mrs Wright's case as a priority after being contacted by the Herald.

She said: "We would like to apologise to Mrs Wright for any anxiety caused. While we cannot discuss individual cases due to patient confidentiality, I can confirm that we are aware of this case and Mrs Wright will receive a letter regarding her appointment imminently."