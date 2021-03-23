THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has concluded Nicola Sturgeon misled the committee and so misled parliament, its final report has confirmed.

MSPs on the cross-party investigation ruled the First Minister gave "an inaccurate account" of what happened at a meeting with Mr Salmond.

In a 192-page report, they also said the Scottish Government’s handling of harassment complaints, and the subsequent judicial review, was "seriously flawed".

Elsewhere, the committee suggested the Scottish Parliament "may have insufficient powers" to hold the Government to account.

It said scrutiny "has been significantly impacted by the delays in the provision of information from the Scottish Government and by its constant refusal to release legal advice".

MSPs also criticised Mr Salmond, claiming that he also "repeatedly missed deadlines set for the submission of evidence".

They said: "Additionally, the actions of both the Scottish Government and the former First Minister have given the appearance that only information and documentation that would advance a particular position has been willingly given, leaving the committee to repeatedly ask for the information it was in fact seeking."

The committee was looking at how the Scottish Government bungled its probe into sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former First Minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review after the Government conceded it had been tainted by apparent bias, a flaw that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

Some of the committee's findings, such as its conclusion that Ms Sturgeon had misled parliament, were leaked last week.

Committee convener Linda Fabiani said the two women who originally made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour had been "badly let down by the Scottish Government".

However, she also said they had been "let down by some members of our committee" and voiced her dismay at recent leaks.

The inquiry's report comes after Ms Sturgeon was cleared of breaching the Scottish Ministerial Code by an independent adviser.

Former Irish prosecutor James Hamilton said the First Minister had not violated the ethics code over the Salmond affair.

MSPs on the inquiry agreed Mr Hamilton’s report is the most appropriate place to address the question of whether the First Minister had breached the code.

However they also reached a number of conclusions about Ms Sturgeon's evidence by majority.

The committee split down party lines, with only the four SNP MSPs clearing their leader.

It concluded Ms Sturgeon misled parliament over a meeting she had with Mr Salmond at her Glasgow home on April 2, 2018.

It said: "The committee notes that there is a fundamental contradiction in the evidence in relation to whether, at the meeting on 2 April, 2018, the First Minister did or did not agree to intervene.

"Taking account of the competing versions of events, the committee believes that she did in fact leave Mr Salmond with the impression that she would, if necessary, intervene.

"This was corroborated by [Mr Salmond's lawyer] Duncan Hamilton who was also at the meeting. Her written evidence is therefore an inaccurate account of what happened, and she has misled the committee on this matter. This is a potential breach of the Ministerial Code under the terms of section 1.3 (c)."

The committee also found it "hard to believe that the First Minister had no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Mr Salmond prior to November 2017", as she claims.

It added: "If she did have such knowledge, then she should have acted upon it. If she did have such knowledge, then she has misled the committee."

Meanwhile, the committee said it was "concerned" over the length of time it took Ms Sturgeon to inform the Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary of her meetings with Mr Salmond.

It said it was "inappropriate" for the First Minister to continue to meet and have discussions with Mr Salmond.

In a statement, Ms Fabiani said: "Throughout this inquiry there has been speculation and rumour around the work of our Committee.

“I have always been clear that at the heart of this inquiry are two women who made complaints of sexual harassment.

“These women were badly let down by the Scottish Government, but they have also been let down by some members of our committee.

"I am truly dismayed by the hurt some of the committee leaks will have caused them. I apologise to them unreservedly. This is not who we should be as a Committee of this Parliament.

“Our inquiry was a chance to reflect on what went wrong with the Scottish Government processes and ensure that the failings these women experienced never happen again.

“There are undoubtedly some extremely serious findings in our report and it was clear to the committee that there were serious flaws made in the Government’s application of its own process.

"The Government must address these to ensure anyone who experiences sexual harassment has the confidence to come forward."

While MSPs on the committee said they had "tried as far as possible to shine a light on what occurred", they also stated that this "work has been hindered by the Scottish Government's failure to produce key documents which were of interest to us until a very late stage in the inquiry".

The inquiry looked at why the Scottish Government was forced to concede Mr Salmond's legal challenge "in such an embarrassing and costly manner".

It criticised the "drip feeding of information", with the report stating: "It is clear that at the start of the judicial review process those within the Scottish Government managing the judicial review and their counsel did not possess a complete picture of events relating to the handling of the complaints against the former First Minister."

Documents which were central to the Scottish Government conceding the judicial review were only identified on December 18, 2018.

The report said the "main issues leading to the concession of the judicial review at such a late stage" were the Government's "failure to recognise in the first place that the prior involvement of the investigating officer was an issue".

The report also noted the "delays and mistakes in identifying and submitting documents".

It concluded: "The committee considers that the major flaw in the conduct of this judicial review was the significant failure to identify all the relevant documents at the outset of the judicial review in August 2018.

"It is inexplicable that these were not identified by October 2018 when the issue of prior contact was identified as a concern by counsel.

"The process for recovering of documents was fundamentally flawed and contributed to the awarding of the maximum expenses to the petitioner."