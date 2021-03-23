Tributes have pour in after the Marquess of Bute died at the age of 62 following a short illness.

John Bute spent much of his time on his namesake Scottish island, at his ancestral home, Mount Stuart, and had chaired the Board of Mount Stuart Trust since 2005.

Sad news as Johnny Dumfries has passed away at the age of 62.



He famously raced alongside Senna for Lotus in 1986, before going on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988.



RIP Johnny Dumfries. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/uHBQBbi95F — Autosport (@autosport) March 22, 2021

Full name John Crichton-Stuart, the 7th marquess, was a former Formula 1 driver who raced under the name Johnny Dumfries and won the 24-hour race, Le Mans, in 1988.

His family issued a statement describing him as a “devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, son and grandfather and loved by all”.

John Bute supervised the transformation of his ancestral home, Mount Stuart, into a tourist attraction (Mount Stuart House/PA)

It also said: “The indomitable spirit and energy which Johnny brought to his life will be greatly missed, and the immense warmth and love with which he embraced his family.

“His heart was firmly rooted on the Island of Bute where he spent much of his time. Johnny chaired the Board of Mount Stuart Trust from its active inauguration in 2005 when Mount Stuart and its gardens opened to the public, and its rural estate was vested into the charitable trust.

“He was a moderniser and an inspirational thinker, transitioning a family home to a progressive, working visitor facility and estate.

“His island projects include the internationally respected Bute Fabrics and, most recently, the Kerrylamont Centre for Rural Excellence and Bute Yard. He was a philanthropist through his foundation, particularly focusing on Scotland and the West Coast.

“His family request privacy at this time.”

Johnny Dumfries, 1958 - 2021



From a van driver for Frank Williams, to being Ayrton Senna's team mate, and Le Mans glory, his was an extraordinary life characterised by boundless spirit and energy



We send our condolences to his friends and familyhttps://t.co/ANCFIn6vB5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, tributes from fans and celebrities have been posted online.

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson paid tribute to Crichton-Stuart on Twitter.

He said: "FFS. Now cancer has got poor old Johnny Bute. So sad."

Fantastic footage from one of Johnny Dumfries’ finest moments, taking victory for Jaguar at the @24heuresdumans in 1988.#RIPJohnnyDumfries pic.twitter.com/inz7CxWmRZ — Autosport (@autosport) March 22, 2021

The Guild of Motoring Writers added: "We are very sorry to see that Honorary Member Johnny Dumfries, the 7th Marquess of Bute (who was team-mate to Ayrton Senna with Team Lotus in 1986 – AND won the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans) has passed away, aged just 62. #RIP"

What the hell is going on, now we’ve lost Johnny Dumfries at 62. A member of our ‘rat pack’ group, full of life and vigour, always with such style. Wonderful man and a fast driver. Condolences to his family. 😔 — Martin Brundle 💙 (@MBrundleF1) March 22, 2021

Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle said: "What the hell is going on, now we've lost Johnny Dumfries at 62.

"A member of our 'rat pack' group, full of life and vigour, always with such style.

"Wonderful man and a fast driver. Condolences to his family."