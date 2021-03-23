New Scottish Football Association equality advisor Marvin Bartley has called for social media companies to stop hiding behind their screens and tackle racism on their platforms.

Bartley suffered racist abuse posted on social media himself while playing for Hibernian against Hearts, but the accused walked free from court following a trial when a charge against him was found not proven.

It comes after Rangers players Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe were both subjected to online racism following last Thursday’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

Kamara claimed he was the victim of “vile racist abuse” by opponent Ondrej Kudela, who denies the allegation.

Police Scotland were also investigating racist abuse aimed at Gers striker Alfredo Morelos which was posted on social media after he netted against Celtic on Sunday.

Livingston Captain Bartley, who will take part in his first meeting with the SFA’s equality and diversity advisory board on Tuesday, said: “We hear about it a lot more.

"That’s down to screen-grabbing and things being recorded, but definitely it seems to me recently that the numbers have shot through the roof in terms of social media stuff, and that’s a hugely disturbing thing.

“When there’s no accountability for people writing things, it’s going to continue. There’s a huge pressure on social media companies now to come out and really say they are standing with us, the non-racists against the racists. For too long they have sat on the fence and hid behind their screens.

“Now it’s time to do something because it’s happening every single day. Every game you see someone make a mistake and they will be racially abused, and we have all had enough of it.

“Social media companies have a lot to answer and it’s about time they put things in place to start protecting people.

“Allow people to say ‘I only want people who are verified to comment on my thread’.”

Bartley admitted racism has changed his own behaviour on social media.

“I’m not nearly as invested in social media as I was before, which is a great shame because the majority of people on there you can have a great debate with,” the 34-year-old said.

He added: “I have thought about closing my account but why should I? By me doing that, it allows the small majority to win.”