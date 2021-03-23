Using the power of sport to tackle youth unemployment, charity Street League has helped many Scottish youngsters score their first apprenticeships and jobs, reveals Agnes Stevenson

AS the country begins to emerge from the Covid crisis, industry-watchers are predicting both a travel boom and a sharp recovery in hospitality. Throughout the last 12 months, these are two of the sectors that have experienced the greatest disruption.

The challenge ahead for these and other parts of the economy will be how to respond to the rapid rise in demand for their services.

Staffing will play a key role in meeting the needs of customers, and not just in senior positions. Young people taking their first steps into employment have a big part to play in aiding the economic recovery and one of the most effective ways for companies to recruit for entry-level positions is through apprenticeships.

Dougie Stevenson is managing director of Street League, a leading training provider for young people in Scotland, whose innovative sports-led approach has an impressive track record of supporting young people into jobs, education, and training.

Employee retention, says Dougie, is significantly higher amongst apprentices than through other recruitment alternatives, making it one of the most effective ways for companies to grow their workforce and invest the future.

“The figures are impressive. Around 92% of apprentices are still with their employer two years after the start of their training. Apprenticeships don’t just develop skills, it’s also about relationship building and this develops a bond between employees and the company.”

Moving a young person from school or unemployment and putting them straight into an apprenticeship position can be challenging if the individuals involved are not prepared for the leap.

Street League has a unique 10-week training programme which welcomes 16-24 year olds, and gives them a structured learning pathway which includes help, advice and practical skills, meaning when they turn up to the job, they are ready to start learning.

This personal development course provides SQA qualifications and the drop-out rate for those who undertake it is extremely low. Throughout the Covid-crisis these courses have continued to run remotely, with equal success, with Street League stepping in to provide iPads/tablets and internet connections for participants.

Recently the charity won an industry award for how they responded and adapted their delivery all online to ensure young people were able to access support during lockdown.

But Street League’s involvement doesn’t stop there, it continues to provide support for the young people throughout their apprenticeships, assisting employers in making apprenticeships work.

It is a model that has worked well for a wide range of Street League’s clients, including Together Energy, an energy provider company based in Clydebank for whom Street League has developed bespoke training, as well as for many small businesses.

And it is here at SME level that Dougie believes there is real scope for apprenticeships to be highly effective.

“Most small businesses don’t have training schemes or the infrastructure to develop them and so they think, mistakenly, that they couldn’t have an apprentice, but we can provide the support that they need to make it possible.”

In one instance where a taxi firm was struggling to retain call handlers, Street League developed a customised apprenticeship, which proved to be highly effective, both for the apprentice and the firm. Calls were answered swiftly and effectively, customers were happy, and the company could get on with the business of providing cabs.

Small firms, says Dougie, often don’t realise that there is financial support from the Scottish Government or that during the pandemic the ‘Adopt an Apprentice’ fund has been offering additional incentives for companies willing to take on apprentices whose training has been interrupted.

Yet if more firms of all sizes seized the opportunities offered by apprenticeships then it’s not just organisations, but society as a whole that would benefit.

“Young people have been amongst the hardest hit by the Covid crisis,” says Dougie. “They’ve seen their education and training disrupted and some of the sectors where they would traditionally find jobs have been those that have been most affected by the pandemic. There is a great deal of insecurity amongst them and our mentors and coaches have been doing a lot of additional work in supporting young people through these anxieties.”

And insecure futures can bring grim results. The statistics show that school leavers who have not accessed employment or further education within two years of leaving the classroom are faced with a lifetime of drifting between jobs in the lowest-paid sectors. “As an organisation, we take on trainees ourselves. We know the benefits,” says Dougie.

One of Street League’s own Modern Apprentices is 19-year-old

Dilresh Mahmood.

He works at the organisation’s HQ in Paisley, and he says: “I’m so grateful to have this opportunity, as it’s helping me build up my confidence skills. I’ve met so many kind and supportive people who really help me do the work I do. It is an amazing organisation to work for, and I really hope to progress in the future.”

It’s a response that Street League hears frequently, and it is a sign of the impact that apprenticeships can have both on young lives and on the businesses that choose to tap into the talents of employees through apprenticeship schemes. n

streetleague.co.uk