The memorial garden campaign has drawn widespread support since its launch and bringing people together for a remembrance video was also something which many were only too happy to help with.

While we are still unable to gather, The Herald wanted to offer families and anyone affected during the past 12 months the chance to share in the beginning of the memorial garden.

Cellist Simone Seales, of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, performed a specially improvised piece.

Cellist Simone Seales performed for the memorial garden video tribute

“I was grateful to be asked to become involved as in the past few months, I’ve been playing music in my room, and it was nice to make music for everyone to hear and to make music that represents something that everyone is going through,” said Ms Seales, originally from Tampa, Florida. “I get to be a witness to other people’s experience and I think the music is a good way to show we know that we all went through this, that we are not ignoring it.

“I improvised different pieces trying to capture something and I thought what would I want to listen to, so I went with a sense of grounding. I thought about when I play music what does it mean to feel grounded. I like pizzicato and a constant rhythm going on in the background, even when you don’t hear the little pizzicato you can feel it.

“I hope that people take away from this piece that we are not alone, we are all here for one another. I hope that in the music people feel some sense of togetherness.”

Green woodworker Paul Cookson has a passion for trees and nature. The founder of Green Aspirations charity, which works with groups of all ages interested in wood carving and environmental projects, has created two benches from recently felled beech trees in Pollok Country Park.

Paul Cookson hand carved the memorial benches for the site

“The tree trunks must be 80 to 90 years old and to be able to create these benches for the memorial garden from wood from the park is very special,” said Mr Cookson. “To know that someone might be sitting on the benches to think of a loved one is very poignant.”

Mr Cookson carved the benches at the Land Care Solutions Scotland base in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire run by Allan Dunlop.