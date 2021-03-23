People are being warned to watch out for a new text message scam in which criminals pose as Royal Mail in an attempt to steal personal and financial details.

Posts and screenshots are circulating online, as people share their experiences of the attempted scam and warn people of the signs to look out for.

A text message claims a parcel is awaiting delivery but a “settlement” must first be paid.

The message also includes a link which leads to a fraudulent website posing as a Royal Mail page and asks for personal and payment details, which could then be used by scammers for further fraud.

Just got this. If you don’t already know, this is what the current Royal Mail phishing scam looks like. Beware. pic.twitter.com/oC2H5w4uzY — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) March 23, 2021

One person, posting a screenshot of a message they received, said: "Just got this. If you don’t already know, this is what the current Royal Mail phishing scam looks like. Beware."

Another, sharing a similar image, added: "If Royal Mail is texting you and it comes up with +44 it’s a scam.

"Don’t click on links in texts or be ready to just hand over your money without triple checking."

If Royal Mail is texting you and it comes up with +44 it’s a scam. Don’t click on links in texts or be ready to just hand over your money without triple checking https://t.co/JzyZDIMlCP — Baroness of Bromley by Bow (@carpaydadiem) March 23, 2021

Monzo Bank also posted to warn its customers of the scam, saying it's "costing people their life savings."

🚨 FRAUD ALERT: ROYAL MAIL TEXT SCAMS 🚨



You get a text from an unknown number. It's Royal Mail, telling you about a shipping fee for a package.



But it's not Royal Mail. It's a scam. And it's costing people their life savings.



THREAD 👇 pic.twitter.com/eX3wEarCd7 — Monzo (@monzo) March 23, 2021

It follows the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) earlier this month saying it had received evidence of the scam, and a similar scam taking place over email which was flagged by Royal Mail last month.

Concerns have been raised about an increase in online scams since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as millions of people began spending more time online and there was a surge in online shopping.

The CTSI warned that the rise in online shopping means more people are likely to be waiting for parcels and deliveries, making them more vulnerable to this kind of scam.

Lead officer Katherine Hart said: “This delivery scam is yet another example of fraudsters attempting to make money out of the unsuspecting public. Due to the lockdowns, many millions of people rely on product deliveries, so scammers have focused their efforts on this theme.

“Royal Mail will only ever contact you via text or email if a customs fee is due, not for domestic parcel delivery. If you have any suspicions, contact Royal Mail to verify before you click any links or share details.

“Also, the public must also be aware that these types of scams may come in many forms, and scammers do not only use Royal Mail branding.

“Indeed, in January, I commented on a similar scam that used DPD branding.

“These types of scams come in many forms, not just via text but also in emails and through the phone.”

People are encouraged to report scams to Action Fraud, or for email scams contact the National Cyber Security Centre by emailing report@phishing.gov.uk.