REPORTS of racist abuse and an assault after the Rangers vs Slavia Prague match are being investigated by police.
Police said they were working with both teams in their investigation.
Glen Kamara alleges he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League clash on Thursday night. Slavia Prague denies the accusation.
We told previously how the Czech defender separately accused Kamara of assaulting him in the Ibrox tunnel after the game.
Rangers have not publicly commented on the accusations but Slavia Prague issued a statement in which they told how they submitted a police complaint through the Czech embassy in London over the alleged incident.
A statement released by Kamara on Sunday read: "If UEFA genuinely wants to ‘show racism the red card’, then it’s time to stop the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance approach.
"As a player I do not expect myself, nor any other to have to tolerate racial hatred on or off the pitch in 2021."
