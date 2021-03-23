A teenage girl has died after getting into difficulty on the River Tweed in the Scottish Borders.
On Monday, emergency services were called at 3.30pm to reports of a canoeist getting into difficulties on the river.
A short time later, the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the water.
Police Scotland Detective Inspector Alistair Sellar said: “We were called around 3.30pm on Monday to a report of a canoeist getting into difficulty on the River Tweed, south of Rutherford, near Kelso.
“Emergency services attended and a rescue operation was launched.
“The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the water a short time later. Her family are aware.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
