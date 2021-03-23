Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash near Dumfries.
The incident happened at around 12pm on Monday on the B725 Dumfries to Glencaple road and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Honda Jazz.
An 86-year-old man, the driver of the Honda Jazz, was conveyed to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The road was closed for eight and a half hours to allow for investigations and was re-opened at 8.30pm.
Sergeant Billy Broatch, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this incident.
“We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to establish the exact circumstances.
“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.
“Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1372 of 22 March.”
