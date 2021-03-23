THE WESTERN Isles will be moved into level 3 of Covid restrictions from tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
Speaking at her weekly Holyrood update on the pandemic, the First Minister confirmed that “from 6pm tomorrow, the Western Isles will move from level 4 to level 3”, joining both Shetland and Orkney as the first parts of Scotland to see the lockdown restrictions eased.
The First Minister said the easing in the Outer Hebrides “reflects their success in reducing transmission in recent weeks” and will be able to enjoy more freedom around retail.
Scots on the mainland will have to wait until at least April 5 before any changes to restrictions.
The First Minister added that collective worship with up to 50 people will be permitted in Scotland from Friday.
She said: “I am also grateful to Scotland’s faith groups, who have helped their communities and found new ways of reaching out to their followers.
“I am pleased to confirm that from Friday, collective worship will again be allowed in groups of up to 50 – if the premises can support such a large gathering with appropriate physical distancing.
“That is an important change – and I hope that it will be especially welcomed as we head towards important religious festivals over the next few weeks.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment