THE WESTERN Isles will be moved into level 3 of Covid restrictions from tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Speaking at her weekly Holyrood update on the pandemic, the First Minister confirmed that “from 6pm tomorrow, the Western Isles will move from level 4 to level 3”, joining both Shetland and Orkney as the first parts of Scotland to see the lockdown restrictions eased.

The First Minister said the easing in the Outer Hebrides “reflects their success in reducing transmission in recent weeks” and will be able to enjoy more freedom around retail.

Scots on the mainland will have to wait until at least April 5 before any changes to restrictions.

The First Minister added that collective worship with up to 50 people will be permitted in Scotland from Friday.

She said: “I am also grateful to Scotland’s faith groups, who have helped their communities and found new ways of reaching out to their followers.

“I am pleased to confirm that from Friday, collective worship will again be allowed in groups of up to 50 – if the premises can support such a large gathering with appropriate physical distancing.

“That is an important change – and I hope that it will be especially welcomed as we head towards important religious festivals over the next few weeks.”