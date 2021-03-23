The Herald memorial garden campaign has been highlighted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a speech at the Scottish Parliament.

As revealed by The Herald today the First Minister has offered her support for our campaign to create a garden of remembrance as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to covid.

Our campaign was alo boosted after the Scottish Government offered to boost our public fund by more than £16,000 to help us reach the milestone of £60,000.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Miss Sturgeon said: "Today has been designated a national day of reflection and I know many people will be thinking about those we have lost during the year whatever the cause of their death.

"Eariler today I stood with others to observe a minute silence. That silence I know was observed by many thousands across the country.

"The Scottish Government is also helping to fund the creation of a national memorial garden in Pollok Park in Glasgow as part of an intiative led by The Herald newspaper."

Nicola Sturgeon highlighted the work of The Herald campaign

She said acts of collective remembrance are especially important because one of the cruellist aspects of the pandemic has undoubtedly been its impact on our ability to grieve.