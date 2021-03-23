NICOLA Sturgeon has insisted that the next class of MSPs must work together to “create a better and fairer normality for the future” as she stressed if her Government is returned to power in May it will prioritise a public inquiry into the pandemic being held.

The First Minister paid tribute to those who have made sacrifices during the pandemic as the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown was marked.

Speaking at her last weekly coronavirus update in Holyrood before May’s election, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that in a meeting with representatives of bereaved families impacted by Covid-19, she acknowledged that “the Scottish Government did not get everything right in our response to the pandemic”.

She added: “It is vital that we reflect on that and learn lessons – which is why I also confirmed that establishing a statutory public inquiry will be a priority for this Government if we are returned at the election.”

The First Minister paid tribute to healthcare workers and others who have made sacrifices during the pandemic.

She added: “We have been reminded once again just how much we owe to their dedication, expertise and compassion.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Western Isles to move into level 3 restrictions

“No words of thanks can ever be sufficient for the service that has been given over the last year – but I am sure I speak for everyone in the parliament in stressing once again how grateful we are for everything they have done.”

Ms Sturgeon also paid thanks to other workers including police officers and teachers, as well as local authority workers.

She told MSPs that young people have been “truly magnificent” throughout the pandemic.

The First Minister said: “You’ve stuck to the rules; you’ve done home schooling – I’m sure most of the time; and you’ve helped out your parents and carers. “Everybody across the country is incredibly proud of you, thank you for everything you have done.

Ms Sturgeon issued a warning to MSPs that no Scot should be happy to return to the inequalities in place before Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She said: “In addition to gratitude, however, I think all of us should feel a sense of resolve. As we recover from the pandemic, as we will, we must create a better and fairer country.

“The way in which people have responded to the pandemic has been defined by solidarity, compassion and love.

“But the way in which people have been affected by the pandemic has been defined by the inequalities which still scar our society.

“Inequality has massively affected people’s quality of life during lockdown – and deprivation has significantly increased people’s chances of getting Covid, and of dying from Covid.”

READ MORE: Herald memorial garden campaign highlighted by First Minister at Scottish Parliament

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded the public that “human beings can achieve incredible things” - pointing to the development of the vaccine “at record speeds” as well as testing procedures and people complying with vital public health rules.

She added: “The conditions the next Scottish Parliament faces will – I hope – be nothing like the ones we have encountered in the last year.

“But that parliament will have an even greater responsibility to tackle inequality, support economic recovery, and achieve a just transition to a net zero society.

“If we can summon some of the urgency, resolve and solidarity we have shown in the face of the virus – and bring it to bear in tackling those issues and others – then we can ensure that we do not simply return to normal. We can create a better and fairer normality for the future.”