Social networking site Twitter appears to be 'down' with uses expericing issues.

Many are finding the website slow to load and refresh.

Website Down Detector shows issues with all the apps in a nationwide outage. 

Hundreds of reports have been issued on the website within the last hour.

One users posted on the website: "Wow. Either Twitter is broken or it’s REALLY quiet this afternoon."

Another added: "My profile is messed up. Anyone else having issues with Twitter right now?"

A third wrote: "Currently problems with twitter. Slow to load and refresh."

 In a separate incident, users of Gmail and Google are also recording problems.

Users have reporter problems related to logging in, reciveing messages and the general running of the website. 

