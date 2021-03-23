Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled two new special limited edition single malts to mark The 149th Open at Royal St George’s, which will take place this July.

The Loch Lomond “Open Course Collection Royal St George’s 2021” and “The Open Special Edition 2021” have been specially crafted by master blender Michael Henry, to celebrate Loch Lomond Whiskies’ first visit to England as the Official Spirit of The Open.

The Loch Lomond Open Course Collection 2021 has been created using specially commissioned English Virgin Oak casks, to celebrate Loch Lomond Whiskies’ first visit to Royal St George’s famous links.

CEO of Loch Lomond Group, Colin Matthews, said: “Like all golf enthusiasts across the world, we were disappointed to learn of the postponement of The Open last year, but we are very much looking forward to the championship returning in the summer.

“We are very proud of our partnership with The Open, which has allowed us to showcase the very best of the Loch Lomond Whiskies range among golf and sport fans across the world.

“Both our Special Edition and Open Course Collection expressions are very special limited editions and are emblematic of the true diversity and distilling expertise we have at our Loch Lomond Distillery, and mark Loch Lomond Whiskies’ first trip to Royal St George’s as the Official Spirit of The Open perfectly.”

Bottled in a traditional non-chill filtered manner, the 20-year-old expression has been created in partnership with Open Champion, Darren Clarke, Loch Lomond Whiskies ambassador, and bears his signature on the carton.

The expression joins a collection of expressions created by Loch Lomond Whiskies to mark previous Open Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The Open Special Edition 2021, created in partnership with European Tour Legend and Loch Lomond Whiskies’ ambassador Colin Montgomerie, uses a combination of spirits from both Loch Lomond Whiskies’ unique straight neck and traditional pot stills, delivering a delicious and fruity single malt of exceptional quality.

Loch Lomond Whiskies’ became The Official Spirit of The Open in 2018. The 149th Open was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The championship will be played at Royal St George’s this July, with The 150thOpen at St Andrews taking place in 2022.

Master Distiller, Michael Henry, said: “It has been a real pleasure crafting these limited editions to mark this year’s Open Championship.

"We’re thrilled that The Open will be returning this year, and both The Open Special Edition and the Course Collection expressions are a fantastic tribute to the 2021 Championship, each expression showcasing Loch Lomond Whiskies’ character wonderfully.”

Loch Lomond Whiskies, based in Alexandria near Loch Lomond, agreed a five-year partnership with The R&A, organisers of The Open, in February 2018.

Known as “The One”, The Open has the widest international reach of the major championships with qualifying events taking place across five continents.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: “Loch Lomond Whiskies’ special edition products have already proven to be a big hit with fans of The Open, bringing together two of Scotland’s greatest exports beautifully: golf and whisky.

“Following an unprecedented year, we are very much looking forward to Royal St George’s this summer. Both golf and whisky fans alike will be able to enjoy a taste of The Open and raise a dram to our championship returning.”