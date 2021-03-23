A British shipbuilding “renaissance” will be sparked by a shift towards supporting UK industry, the UK Government has said.

Defence minister Jeremy Quin told MPs the naval procurement policy will be changed to make clear the option to “choose to procure warships of any description here in the UK”.

He added small and medium-sized companies must also have a “fair chance” to secure work.

The remarks have been welcomed by trade unions, but one Scottish union chief has warned that the Scottish industry needs investment for there to be a genuine "renaissance".

Mr Quin's comments come after yesterday's announcement to reduce the size of the army by 10,000 troops, and invest in more technology such as robots and drones.

Speaking in the Commons today, he detailed the Government’s Future Defence and Security Industrial Strategy.

He said: “It signals a shift away from global competition by default towards a more flexible, nuanced approach.

“It provides, and we will continue to provide, greater clarity about the technology we seek and the market implications long before we launch into the market, allowing companies to research, invest and upskill.

“It identifies where global competition may not be compatible with national security requirements.

“And it, at last, regards industry as a strategic capability in its own right, an industry we must devote our attention to if we are to maintain our operational dependence.”

On naval procurement, Mr Quin added: “We believe it is time to spark a renaissance in British shipbuilding, that’s why we are today changing our naval procurement policy to make clear our ability to choose to procure warships of any description here in the UK.”

For Labour, shadow defence secretary John Healey said he supported the ending of the “global competition by default” policy, adding: “It’s high time we put an end to a British Government being just as happy buying abroad as building in Britain.

“We welcome a change to naval procurement policy and we welcome the commitment to invest £6.6 billion in defence R&D over the next four years.

“However, there is a question at the heart of this strategy: is this the start of a new era, not just to make in Britain and maintain in Britain, but also to develop now the technologies and companies that we’ll need in 10 years’ time to then procure in Britain?”

GMB Scotland Secretary Gary Smith said the UK Government's "vision is ambitious, but it will only be realised with major investment in our shipbuilding infrastructure to manufacture the Royal Navy vessels of the future."

He said: "The solid support ship and surveillance contracts are key to unlocking the huge potential of UK shipbuilding, and with it the prospects for yards like Rosyth, as well as supply chain firms like Harland & Wolff and Ferguson Marine.

"That means lessons must be learned from recent failures, like the award of previous contracts navy contracts to South Korea, and the broken promise of a world-class frigate factory on the Upper Clyde.

"You can’t 'level-up' communities or the country if you export desperately needed contracts and jobs to the rest of the world. The ball is in the government’s court."