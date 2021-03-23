NatureScot is asking lovers of the great outdoors for help in gathering information about the population of one of Scotland’s most iconic and elusive animals – the mountain hare, writes Agnes Stevenson

The process of lifting Lockdown has begun and by the end of April Scotland’s hills should once more be open again. This isn’t just good news for the walkers and climbers who for the best part of a year have been forced to remain close to home, but it also offers a significant boost to a group of conservation and research organisations who are hoping to recruit anyone with boots to help in an important wildlife survey.

NatureScot, the British Trust for Ornithology, the Mammal Society, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust and the James Hutton Institute have joined forces in an attempt to gather better population information on one of Scotland’s most iconic animals, the mountain hare.

But they cannot do it alone, so instead they are asking anyone who spends time outdoors to help them track populations of this beautiful but elusive creature.

Mountain hares are Scotland’s only native hare and an important species in the Scottish hills, and gathering more accurate information about them will help inform conservation efforts.

Although now legally protected, there is concern about the state of the population and the possible effects of previous unregulated control measures.

Meanwhile, the available sources of information present a mixed picture of their conservation status, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions on population size and trends.

And the picture is further complicated by their naturally cycling populations, which can fluctuate by ten-fold or more over periods of about nine to ten years.

Rob Raynor, a mammal specialist at NatureScot, says: “There are current methods of counting mountain hares which involve using spotlights at night, but these are only suitable for relatively flat moorland and not for the rugged terrain that you find in places such as the far north west.”

Now though Rob and his fellow conservationists hope that outdoor enthusiasts will respond to the call for volunteers and will use their smartphones to download the free Mammal Mapper app. This can be used to record mammals during walks anywhere in Scotland and it contains an in-built ID guide to help participants identify mammals that they see, plus a section on upland birds which can now be recorded too.

Mountain hares are classed as ‘Near Threatened’ species on Britain’s Red List, prompting the need for action, but at the moment there is insufficient information on their numbers and population trend, which is needed to inform decisions on their conservation.

Mountain hares are native to the Highlands, although they have been introduced into the Southern Uplands and some of the islands as well as England’s Peak District.

They are smaller in stature than brown hares and their summer coat is more grey in colour, however it is their winter coat of pure white, for which they are famous.

“You would think that their winter white coat would make them stand out in the heather during periods when there is no snow and it often does, but at a distance they can also look just like pieces of lichen covered rock, so they can still be overlooked,” says Rob.

He recently tested the app, using it to record sightings not just of hares but also of upland birds.

“The app plots the GPS co-ordinates of sightings and shows you the route of your walk and it is satisfying to be able to look back on where you went and what you saw.”

He hopes that fellow walkers will respond to the call for volunteers and start recording sightings once they can get to the hills again.

It is a sentiment shared by Fiona Mathews from the Mammal Society, who says: “You don’t have to be a specialist; all you need is to be out in the hills with a smartphone.”

And Ben Darvill of the British Trust for Ornithology says: “Scotland’s outdoor enthusiasts can transform our understanding of mountain hares via this simple survey.

“It’s easy to log hare sightings while you’re out in the hills, and keen participants can also record the upland birds that they see, too. We hope that the project will add an enjoyable extra dimension to outdoor adventures.”

The BTO website (www.bto.org/mountain-hares) shows the highest priority areas for mountain hare monitoring, but volunteers can record sightings from anywhere in Scotland.

And a training video for the app will help those who are unsure about what they have spotted to tell the difference between brown hares, mountain hares and rabbits.

Rob Raynor says: “Many people enjoy seeing mountain hares in the Scottish hills. Our priority is to make sure they remain a common sight. To do that, we need a better understanding of the existing population – something which this novel national survey will make possible by filling in the gaps in our knowledge.

“It will give us a better picture of mountain hare numbers, both regionally and nationally, and support decisions about how to maintain and conserve our native hare population.”

Article in association with NatureScot.