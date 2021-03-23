Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has been praised for keeping his cool after being being racially abused by a man outside the Holyrood building. 

Mr Sarwar was preparing for an interview with ITV journalist Peter Smith when both they and Mr Smith's production assistant were confronted by the man, who claimed to be carrying out his own interview. 

He proceeded to ask a series of racially-charged questions of Mr Sarwar while filming on his own device, continuing to shout slurs after the pair walked away. 

In the lengthy encounter, the man made a series of derogatory remarks about the Muslim faith, and also the country of Pakistan. Mr Sarwar did not respond.  

Mr Smith later put a post on social media calling the individual a "racist" and a "bully", while others labelled the incident "disgusting" and "absolutely sickening". 

Mr Sarwar's compusure was also praised, with Conservative leader at Holyrood Ruth Davidson saying he handled himself "brilliantly".

Others also praised the pair.

In reply to an original Tweet by Mr Smith, Anas Sarwar said: "I can’t thank @PeterAdamSmith enough for his kindness and support.

"He didn’t have to get involved, but chose not to be a bystander. Sadly, this nonsense comes with the territory. But it always helps to put politics into perspective." 