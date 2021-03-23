Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has been praised for keeping his cool after being being racially abused by a man outside the Holyrood building.
Mr Sarwar was preparing for an interview with ITV journalist Peter Smith when both they and Mr Smith's production assistant were confronted by the man, who claimed to be carrying out his own interview.
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar draws up Scotland's education recovery plan
He proceeded to ask a series of racially-charged questions of Mr Sarwar while filming on his own device, continuing to shout slurs after the pair walked away.
This was not an interview. This was racist abuse from a bully, and I’m just sorry I couldn’t do more.@YouTube - are you aware you’re hosting racist abuse like this on your platform?— Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) March 23, 2021
And @TwitterSafety please be aware of the content of this account on your site. https://t.co/XMz8YVLkI5
In the lengthy encounter, the man made a series of derogatory remarks about the Muslim faith, and also the country of Pakistan. Mr Sarwar did not respond.
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar claims Tories 'biggest threat to United Kingdom'
Mr Smith later put a post on social media calling the individual a "racist" and a "bully", while others labelled the incident "disgusting" and "absolutely sickening".
Mr Sarwar's compusure was also praised, with Conservative leader at Holyrood Ruth Davidson saying he handled himself "brilliantly".
God this is awful. Solidarity with @AnasSarwar who handled himself brilliantly and respect to @PeterAdamSmith for stepping up.— Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) March 23, 2021
Others also praised the pair.
This is absolutely sickening. Yourself and @AnasSarwar handled yourselves so well. No one should have to deal with this at work. Not in football. Not in politics. Not anywhere.— Sarah McMullan (@STV_Sarah) March 23, 2021
Good on you, Peter. And Anas unflappable despite a torrent— Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) March 23, 2021
In reply to an original Tweet by Mr Smith, Anas Sarwar said: "I can’t thank @PeterAdamSmith enough for his kindness and support.
"He didn’t have to get involved, but chose not to be a bystander. Sadly, this nonsense comes with the territory. But it always helps to put politics into perspective."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment