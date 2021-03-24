FROM the Kelpies to the Wallace Monument, the Glasgow Hydro to the Ness Bridge, a light was shone across Scotland to mark a year since the start of the first lockdown and to remember those who died.

Poignantly, families gathered on their doorsteps shining a candle, while some of Scotland’s key landmarks were illuminated in yellow, a colour which has come to signify a loved one lost to Covid, on National Day of Reflection.

Earlier in the day a minute’s silence was held across the nation. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and all party leaders bowed their heads for the silence at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. And across Scotland, healthcare staff, who were the heroes of the pandemic, gathered outside hospitals to pay their own tribute, including staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The city’s Lord Provost marked the minute silence outside the City Chambers.

The Queen reflected on the “grief and loss felt by so many” as she paid tribute to the service of health and care workers in a message to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where the Duke of Edinburgh had heart surgery.

People were encouraged to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches at 8pm yesterday to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

Edinburgh Castle is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

End of life charity Marie Curie organised the event, which was being backed by more than 100 organisations, including the emergency services, businesses, charities and community groups.

Ken Macintosh, the Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer, led the minute’s silence on the garden lobby steps at Holyrood at noon along with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders.

He said: “This global pandemic has taken so much from so many. This Parliament stands shoulder to shoulder with all those who have suffered, all those grieving loved ones, and those whose lives have been changed forever.

“As parliamentarians we have heard directly from people who have been sorely affected, but we have also seen our own communities responding with care and understanding.

“This should give us all hope for the future as we seek to rebuild our country.”

The latest National Records of Scotland figures indicate 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of March 14.

People were asked to shine a light on their doorsteps at 8pm on March 23

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on. Thinking today of all those who have lost a loved one to Covid, and to everyone who continues to make heartbreaking sacrifices as we continue to navigate our way through this terrible ordeal, together.

“Also, many people have lost loved ones to causes other than Covid over the past 12 months. The restrictions in place have made the grieving process even more difficult than it would have been – my thoughts are with you too.”

As many hospital workers paused to remember those they have cared for and the massive effort on their part, Ms Sturgeon said in Parliament: “Many of us, I know, will be thinking especially about our health and care workers.

“We have been reminded once again just how much we owe to their dedication, expertise and compassion.

“No words of thanks can ever be sufficient for the service that has been given over the last year – but I am sure I speak for everyone in the Parliament in stressing once again how grateful we are for everything they have done.

“Other public services have also played a crucial role. Our police have enforced tough restrictions proportionately and sensitively. Our teachers have done an outstanding job in difficult – and regularly changing – circumstances.

“Other local authority staff, too, have provided vital help and support to those who most need it. And in some cases – for example the speed with which they helped to protect homeless people – they have provided us with valuable lessons for the future.”

.The UK marked one year since the first coronavirus lockdown. At the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Glasgow, staff turned out to observe the minute's silence.

Marie Curie executive director, Meredith Niles, said: “We hope that the National Day of Reflection provides a moment in time for everyone to reflect on our collective loss and show support for those who are grieving.

“Grief and bereavement can be isolating, and social distancing has kept us apart when we most need connection. Just a small gesture of support can provide such a boost. There are many ways people can get involved on the day and remind someone who is grieving that they are not alone.”

Dr David Shackles, joint chairman of Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to all of the families who have lost a loved one to Covid-19.

“On the National Day of Reflection, we are taking the time to reflect on the huge loss that this pandemic has brought, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder alongside care home staff, who have been working tirelessly to provide exceptional work throughout this time.

“I am proud of the role that general practice has played throughout the pandemic in delivering the highest standard of care for patients when they have needed it most.

“GPs and their teams are also playing a key role in supporting their patients as they recover from the longer-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which we expect will have a significant impact on patients’ health far beyond the current crisis.

“As always, we are committed to prioritising patient care in general practice and we will continue to do absolutely everything we can to protect our members and patients.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow Cllr Philip Braat observes a minutes silence at midday on Tuesday 23rd March to mark the first anniversary of Covid Lockdown. The flag on the City Chambers is at half mast. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Meanwhile, a cross-party campaign is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to formally recognise an annual “Covid Memorial Day” paying tribute to the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic.

At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: “At the right moment we will come together as a country to build a fitting and a permanent memorial to the loved ones we’ve lost and to commemorate this whole period.”

The campaign has called for a minute’s silence every year on March 23 to remember the lives lost on the anniversary of the first UK-wide lockdown.