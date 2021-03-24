A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a vial of Covid-19 vaccine in Edinburgh.
Police said a 41-year-old man has been charged and a report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Officers previously said the single multi-dose vial of vaccine was stolen at around noon on Saturday from the vaccination centre on Morrison Street.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We want to thank you for your assistance with our appeal for information on this investigation.”
