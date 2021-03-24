With her weekly column, Uzma Mir brings Herald readers a different lens to a range of issues - including politics, identity and race.

She's talked us through her thoughts on politics, Covid and her current must-reads.

Make sure you take out a Herald subscription to catch Uzma's columns every Tuesday online and in print.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

A highlight for me was being nominated in 2018 for a Royal Television Society Scotland award, for a TV documentary I made about the death in police custody in Kirkcaldy of Sheku Bayoh.

This is a very competitive category with so many brilliant documentaries jostling for a place. The documentary didn't win but it received a special mention which I'm really proud of. The interviews of Mr Bayoh's family, partner and friends were some of the most powerful and poignant I've ever conducted.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

I love Glen Nevis. You can almost imagine the glacier gently carving out the shape of it. In the 1990s I made a TV programme for the BBC about glaciation and I got to know the Glen pretty well, hanging valleys and all.

It's great going back there and being able to regale visitors from abroad with tidbits about the geological features of the Glen. I think my geography teacher at high school would have been quite impressed given she gently advised me to drop the subject in second year.

What was the last book you read?

I'm reading Barack Obama's A Promised Land at the moment. I'm enjoying the authenticity of his writing style. It has the warmth of a good friend, and an honesty that's so appealing. I'm lapping up his wee asides about family or political rivals and his exploration of the deep complexities that mixed heritage people often have to navigate.

What do you write about for The Herald?

I tend to write about issues that interest me around family, parenting, being an older woman, a bit of popular culture, politics, identity and race.

Being the daughter of an immigrant who came here in 1960 from Pakistan, and who now has her own mixed heritage children, I bring a different lens to some of these issues, and hope it's of interest to existing Herald readers and hopefully to future ones too.

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

I'm not sure it will be as big a story as it should be in 2021, but we really need to get on top of funding for our mental health services especially for teenagers and young adults.

At the moment I find myself surrounded by friends and family who are struggling alone to cope with the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on their young people across all communities and classes. Our response to this will govern so much of the next ten years because we need the 22-year-olds of 2020 to be well and healthy both for themselves, their families and the future of Scotland.

What do you make of both the Scottish and UK government’s response to Coronavirus?

At the start of the pandemic, both Scottish and UK governments seemed to exercise a fair degree of exceptionalism, as if somehow coronavirus wouldn't affect us here, but as the situation worsened the Scottish government more quickly realised that science and not public popularity had to drive decision-making.

We saw that over the issue of face coverings when the Scottish government made them a major part of their FACTS protocols and the UK government was still in two minds as to their efficacy. The Scottish government also benefitted from having a more effective and straight-forward communicator in Sturgeon than Johnson. Our death rates per 100,000 have still been unacceptably high, and we can't get away from that.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?

No doubt the SNP will win the most seats as a result of this year's election - the Government's handling of the pandemic and the approval ratings of the First Minister (despite the recent slight dip) will ensure that, but the SNP will not get back the majority they once enjoyed.

The internecine warfare within the party is utterly unedifying and won't do them any favours at the polls. The Conservatives no doubt will make slight gains under Douglas Ross, slightly riding on the coat-tails of Ruth Davidson, but I don't think there will be enough time for the new leadership of Anas Sarwar to bed in to make a difference, although I do look forward to him taking part in the TV debates as he's a principled and smart communicator.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

The impetus for another independence referendum will become irresistible but a calculation will have been done elsewhere. Most Scots are practical folk. We've seen the complications caused by the untangling of a few decades of integration with the EU.

So soon after a global pandemic do we really have the stomach to face the upheavals brought about by the unpicking of a three hundred year union? We'll get our indyref2, but I think we will let head rule heart once again, and bottle it.

Why should Scots sign up for a Herald subscription?

Call me old fashioned but there is nothing more refreshing than reading opinions and views that are not necessarily one's own. If I'm going to be discussing issues over the dinner table or at the pub (remember them?), I want to know what arguments might be coming my way.

The Herald columns are great for getting that heads up. In terms of journalism, the Herald still represents quality, fact-lead journalism reporting on home and world stories and issues from a Scottish perspective. It's genuinely money well spent for me.