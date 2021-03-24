SEVERAL tug boats and diggers are working to move a huge container ship causing a huge traffic jam in Egypt's Suez Canal after the vessel ran aground.

The 59-metre wide ship, called Ever Given, became stuck in the shipping channel at around 5.40am GMT on Tuesday, according to Bernhard Schulte shipmanagement (BSM).

The 224,000 tonne, 400-metre long vessel appears to have been blown off course by high winds.

Evergreen Marine said they were informed it was likely the vessel - which is one of the largest cargo ships in the world - had been "hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from the waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground".

It's reported the huge ship could take up to two days to move.

Meanwhile, roughly 15 ships are said to be stuck behind the Ever Given, with the southbound part of the canal also blocked.

It is registered in Panama, and was on its way to Rotterdam in the Netherlands from China when it became stuck.

BSM said all crew are safe and accounted for and there are no reports of injuries or pollution.

Roughly 10% of all global trade passes through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, making it one of the busiest waterways in the world.

Julianne Cona, who is on the vessel behind said the Ever Given was "stuck sideways".

She wrote on Instagram: "Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways looks - like we might be here for a little bit."

The waterway, which is around 193km (120 miles) long, was built by the Suez Canal Company between 1859 and 1869 - officially opening in 1869.

About 12% of the world's trade volume passes through it, making it one of the world's busiest waterways.

An average of 51.5 ships per day, with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion tonnes - passed through the canal in 2020, according to the Suez Canal Authority.