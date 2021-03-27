PANI

MONDAY was World Water Day, which put me in mind of this week’s word. Pani is defined simply in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) as “water” … “water in the form of rain” … “originally gipsy but also used by Scots speakers”.

We have sparse usage evidence, but the word seems to have radiated out from the gipsy community formerly based in the Scottish Borders. The origin is Hindi, as demonstrated in this example from the Border Magazine of April 1933: “Panee, meaning rain, also in everyday use in Yetholm, is pure Hindustani”.

The term can also be used to describe, “a sheet of water, a lake, a loch”. This meaning is illustrated in a recent verbal example from September 2020: “The Pannie is what the river Tyne is called as it runs through Haddington”.

There are some earlier examples of pani being used for bodies of water, as in this grisly example from the Dundee Evening Post of April 1903: “… she committed suicide by drowning herself in the pond connected with Denburn Bleachfield and locally known as the Panny Pond”.

Finally, and again from Haddington, come the following observations, which include a complete sentence in the language of the gipsies and travellers. They were recorded in the Herald of April 2015: “An example which always amused me was the comment supposedly made in Haddington on observing a man with an umbrella walking a dog on a wet day: ‘Deek the gadgie wi the joogal; he’s trash fur the pannie’. [Look at the man with the dog; he’s afraid of the rain]”.

Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.