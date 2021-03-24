As Republic of media's new 'roll up your sleeves' vaccine campaign for the NHS proves, in an era of unprecedented challenges, the power of marketing has never been more important

By Karen Peattie

POWERFUL marketing sells brands and services. It’s all around us, even when we’re not looking for it: the TV advertisement, the bus stop poster, the billboard, the newspaper ad, radio, social media. The most memorable marketing stays with us – and it also tells us a lot about the brand, its values and its goals.

In Scotland the creative industries form one of the Scottish Government’s key growth sectors and recent research from the Advertising Association revealed that every £1 spent on marketing in Scotland is worth £5 for the economy.

“That’s very compelling,” says marketing industry stalwart Simon Crunden, managing director of award-winning agency Republic of Media.

“It’s never been more important for brands to get their message out,” he continues. “When you look at how life has changed for all of us over the last year, it’s quite remarkable to see some of the marketing campaigns being created by teams of talented people working from home,” he says.

“People have shown what they can do in often challenging circumstances,” says Mr Crunden. “We’ve adapted and our clients have adapted by accepting that things have to be done differently – meetings over Zoom or Teams, online events instead of the dinners and networking events we were all so used to pre-pandemic.

Simon Crunden, MD of award-winning marketing agency Republic of Media

“We’ve rolled up our sleeves and got on with it,” he adds, referring to the Scottish Government’s current high-impact marketing campaign that urges the population to “roll up your sleeves” by emphasising the importance and safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

“The Scottish Government is a client and we’ve worked on campaigns across their five pillars to make Scotland wealthier and fairer; smarter; healthier; safer and stronger; and greener,” Mr Crunden explains.

“Over the last year this work has been naturally focused on the Covid pandemic strategic objective and the team were all very proud to work on a number of vital public information plans including the ‘roll up your sleeves’ campaign.”

While some campaigns are designed to make a clear short to medium-term impact and get a particular message across, others take a longer-term approach.

“There are very few companies that don’t value marketing at all but there are many that don’t understand it or fully grasp the fundamental principle of long-term brand building,” suggests Mr Crunden. Using social media channels to promote a product or service can be effective if done properly.

“The danger is that by focusing on short-term value, and attribution measures like clicks and views, we undervalue the critical role advertising pays in making people favour a brand more and therefore be willing to buy it more, or to pay more for it,” he points out.

What is very much in focus, however, is a desire to work in marketing.

Fictional hard-drinking, chain-smoking executives as depicted in TV series Mad Men are unlikely to resonate with any modern-day agency employees and in Simon Crunden’s experience there’s a “wealth of creative talent” in Scotland at the moment.

“We’ve recently made changes to our graduate programme because we want to attract a more diverse range of candidates,” he explains.

“We still want to attract talented graduates but our First Role Trainee Scheme is open to other ambitious individuals looking to pursue a career in media planning and buying.”

What makes Republic of Media, with offices in Edinburgh and Manchester, different from other agencies?

“We call ourselves the ‘Freethinking Agency’ because in marketing there is no one size fits all,” says Crunden.

“We take time to understand a client’s particular business challenges and then think creatively about how paid media can help solve those challenges. Our culture is focused on unique and creative solutions that generate long-term return on investment.

“We operate in a fast-paced and competitive industry in a digital age so it’s advantageous to have a point of difference. The company was founded in 2012 and we have a diverse range of clients across the UK, each with its own needs and approach to marketing.”

Competitors aside, the marketing environment remains a friendly and sociable one – and lack of face-to-face interaction with both clients and peers has been the key downside of Covid-19.

“A recent staff survey revealed that just 9 per cent don’t want to work in the office again,” notes Crunden.

“Seventy-seven per cent want a mix of both and I think that’s what most companies will move towards in time – a hybrid of physical and virtual working.”

Starting his career as a graduate trainee in a Scottish media agency but later drawn to London as he felt he needed that on his CV, Crunden’s hope is that in the future the Scottish industry is strong enough in its own right that “we don’t lose our best talent to London”.

That’s one of the key reasons for his support of the Marketing Society’s Aspiring Creative Star Award.

The Marketing Society Scotland’s Star Awards are the premier awards for advertising in Scotland with clients and their agencies entering their best work in advertising, media, PR, digital and design for recognition at the ceremony in June.

The Aspiring Creative Award, previously known as The Star Creative Student Award, aims to encourage the next generation of creatives and this year is open to anyone aspiring towards a creative career in advertising.

Entrants will be asked to create a campaign that brings black Scottish history into the mainstream, with the winner receiving a paid placement at the award-winning creative agency Union Direct in Edinburgh.

“It’s a topical brief but we know that there are talented people who can rise to the challenge,” says Crunden, who also sits on the Marketing Society Scotland’s advisory board.

“The Star Awards are a long-established and respected initiative in the advertising and marketing sector – they play a very important role in identifying the future stars of our industry.”

While it looks likely that this summer’s Star Awards will be a virtual ceremony, Crunden is keen to return to physical events soon.

“For our industry, networking has always been really important,” he says. “I mentioned earlier how we’ve all adapted to virtual working but I really miss seeing people – a face on a screen isn’t quite the same.” n