By Mollie Hughes, Mountaineer & Antarctic Explorer

We are all looking forward to more freedom over the summer months. For me, the pull to jump on a plane and travel to some far-flung part of the world is always there. Over the last decade I have looked far from our shores for my adventures. The want to climb the world’s highest mountains or experience long months alone in Antarctica is what motivates and inspires me.

Photo: Rachel Keenan Photography

Instead, the pandemic has forced me to avert my gaze from these epic adventures and open my eyes to what is in front of me. I have loved spreading my Ordnance Survey maps across the table and looking for inspiration between the folds. Scotland’s towering mountains, pristine lochs, glistening beaches, and ancient forests are right here on our doorstep, just waiting for us to explore.

Photo: Rachel Keenan Photography

The Outer Hebrides, situated about 70km off of the west coast of Scotland, are a chain of over 100 islands and small skerries. Fifteen of the islands in this archipelago are inhabited and, in my opinion, are the closest thing we have to an island paradise here in the UK. With the wild Atlantic Ocean lapping at its shores, the Outer Hebrides are home to breath-taking beach walks, a vibrant Gaelic culture, endless history, and a wealth of wildlife.

Photo: Rachel Keenan Photography

The North-West Highlands are a wonder to experience. This remote corner of Scotland is a brilliant and adventurous place to visit at any time of year. Here you will find a dramatic coastline dotted with quiet, pristine beaches. Walk around hundreds of lochs, both seawater and freshwater, and trek up spectacular mountains mesmerising to climbers and non-climbers alike.

Further south lies the Cairngorm National Park. Covering 4,528 sq km, it is the UK’s largest National Park. The Cairngorms are home to beautiful scenery, stunning walks and incredible wildlife and are also packed full of accessible activities for the whole family. Close to the tourist hub of Aviemore, try your hand at mountain biking and water sports, bag Munros, cycle through forests and even visit the UK’s only free-grazing herd of Reindeer.

Photo: Rachel Keenan Photography

From the Central Belt we have a wealth of adventure options within easy reach for day trips and weekend visits. Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is a brilliant place to get into nature, hike up a mountain, stroll along the shores of Loch Lomond or even take a dip below the surface.

Looking further south, the Scottish Boarders are a beautiful and accessible place to explore, from its rugged coastline to its endless countryside. On the banks of the river Tweed lies the beautiful town of Peebles, an adventurer’s paradise with great walks and mountain bike trails within easy reach.

2021 is the year to explore closer to home and thankfully, here in Scotland we have an epic home to explore. Take some time to sit down and plan your next adventures with an Ordnance Survey map, use this summer to get into nature and shake off the stresses we have experienced over the last year and with friends, family, and yourself.

Adventure awaits once more, but where will yours take you?

--------------------------------------------------------

Feeling inspired by Mollie’s plans? Here are some of the Ordnance Survey maps you’ll need:

