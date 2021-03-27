A Conversation with Mindy Kaling

The Ivy Film Festival presents a Zoom webinar with actor, New York Times best-selling author and emmy-nominated writer Mindy Kaling. Her CV speaks for itself. After joining the writing staff of the US version of the comedy The Office at just 24, she ended up writing more episodes than any other writer on the team. She is currently working on several projects including Legally Blonde 3.

1 April from 6pm. Free Online event: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/iff-presents-a-conversation-with-mindy-kaling-tickets-146854972175?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Randall Poster: Meet the Man Behind the Music in Every Movie

If you’ve ever watched a movie by any A-list director, then you’ve probably heard the work of Randall Poster. From Wes Anderson’s the Grand Budapest Hotel, to Skyfall, the Irishman and everything in between, Poster has become essential for directors to enhance the storytelling of their films. Join the Ivy Film Festival as they host a Zoom webinar with Poster himself and learn about what it takes to make great film music.

3 April from 7pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/randall-poster-meet-the-man-behind-the-music-in-every-movie-tickets-146855174781?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Indy Film Library Awards Festival

Ever wondered what it’s like to attend a film festival – well now’s your chance (albeit in an online format). Celebrating the best of independent cinema, the Indy Film Library is hosting a five-day festival to promote its best submissions from the last year. There’s bound to be some hidden gems that will make great talking points when you finally get to your next dinner party.

31 March - 4 April. Tickets from £1.70. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/indy-film-library-awards-festival-tickets-143061395485?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Environmental Film Festival

Another chance to get involved in film screenings is the Feedback Film Festival. The environment is certainly a hot topic for filmmakers and there have been plenty of films to show for it. Instead of spending hours trawling through Netflix documentaries trying to find the best one, the Feedback Film Festival gathers the best environmental themed films from around the world.

28-29 March. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/environmental-free-film-festival-this-sunday-march-28th-stream-all-day-tickets-147589495153?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

An evening with Icelandic actor Olafur Darri Olaffson

We should imagine most of us are not incredibly familiar with the world of Icelandic film but from all the Icelandic-based drama series we’ve seen on TV, it’s got a lot to offer. This interview with Icelandic actor Olafur Darri Olafsson is sure to shed some light on the topic. With a remarkable career over the pond and featuring in some well-known films closer to home such as Fantastic Beasts and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, it’s sure to be a fascinating evening.

31 March from 8.30-9.30pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-icelandic-actor-olafur-darri-olafsson-tickets-144271246181?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Troisièmes Noces

In keeping with the European theme is a screening of Belgian film Troisièmes Noces as part of the Atlanta Francophone Festival. The film follows Martin, a 50-year-old widowed gay man living in Brussels who enters a marriage of convenience with 20-year-old Congolese immigrant Tamara.

2-5 April. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/movie-screening-troisiemes-noces-atlanta-francophonie-festival-2021-tickets-146238410021?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

I’m Fine, film premiere

This award-winning short film will be premiering, virtually, live this week. The filmmaker, Kip Pearson, has spent the last year putting together a movie to honour the struggles of cancer patients and their families. A very personal project for Kip that he now feels is ready to be shared with the rest of the world.

2-5 April. Tickets from £7.25. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/im-fine-film-premiere-tickets-144302652117?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Charlotte Cohen