Analogue technology is becoming increasingly outdated and many firms face an urgent need to adopt modern infrastructure, writes Andrew Collier

BRITAIN’S telephony infrastructure is about to go through a huge change with a final switch away from the legacy analogue systems that have been used for decades.

Businesses failing to prepare for this switch could find themselves facing real difficulties in the future as some of their critical systems may well fail to work.

The change is happening because it is no longer economic for BT to run increasingly outdated systems based on copper wire that effectively date back to the era of Bakelite telephones.

Though it continues to function, in this internet age the technology is becoming increasingly expensive to maintain. The world has moved on to much more advanced, IP-driven digital solutions offering higher speeds and a wider range of functions.

So the aim is to switch off this older so-called Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) technology by December 2025 at the latest, with BT’s infrastructure provider, Openreach, killing off its traditional telephony products and services by then.

The problem is that analogue systems are still in widespread use. Bruce Strang, Chief Operating Officer of Scotland’s premier communications solutions provider Commsworld, explains: “It was originally envisaged that this older technology would have been replaced years ago with IP-based products.

“However, there are still about 14 million telephone lines and PSTN services operating in the UK. These are going to have to be replaced before the switch off.”

One of the main reasons that companies and organisations need to deal with this urgently is that many of these old-fashioned lines are still used for important and critical services such as lift emergency lines, alarms and home care alert systems.

“Businesses need to know they will have to replace their existing infrastructure, typically with modern broadband or higher capacity services”,

Bruce explains. “However, they will also have to ensure their equipment that is reliant on telephone lines is compatible with the new technology.

“Over the next few years the new digital model will move throughout the country, with the whole country moving over before the switch off.”

Many businesses are not yet aware of this changeover, but there is a strong argument that they need to be. As the deadline nears, there is likely to be a huge demand for switchover advice and products, and those who leave it too late could find themselves at the back of the queue.

Larger organisations could find themselves particularly affected by this. “Take a utility operator such as a water or power company”, Mr Strang explains.

“They may be still heavily reliant on analogue PSTN services – these typically run their control systems which manage the plant.

“We know of many utility companies that have more than 5000 of these lines that need to be replaced. That’s just one example. Extrapolate that across the whole of the UK and you can see it’s a huge programme that needs to be completed.”

Updating solutions will vary. In some cases new hardware might be needed - for point-of-sale systems in retail outlets, for example – while in others it may just be a matter of installing an analogue to digital converter.

So what do businesses and organisations need to do now? “The first thing is to figure out what you’ve got. You may have built your PSTN lines up over 30 or 40 years and a lot of people don’t keep good records. Once you’ve done that audit, you need to understand what you’re going to change your connectivity to. You also need to understand the equipment you’re using to run your service and if it needs to change.”

One issue here might be that, while internet service providers (ISPs) are able and willing to discuss the changes needed, very few of the vendors of connected equipment such as alarms and point-of-sale devices have yet geared themselves up to offer advice.

“They haven’t yet seen this as a sales opportunity, which is what it is. That’s why this needs to be sorted out now and not as we approach the end date of 2025.”

There is another factor to consider. Traditional PSTN systems draw their electricity supply directly from the local telephone exchange – the reason why, in the event of a power cut, old style ordinary telephones go on working.

This is not the case with newer digital equipment, which needs a local power supply to work. “So if you have emergency lines in lifts, for example, you need to consider the best way to ensure these alarms still function in the event of an electricity failure.”

So how do customers start addressing these issues? Having a discussion with your ISP is a sensible first step as this will allow you to get a feel for what expense may be involved.

Strang points out that while the changeover may be an inconvenience there are advantages to the switch, including potentially a cut in bills.

“Once the PSTN systems are turned off, you will no longer pay for wholesale line rental. You could potentially use that money to reinvest in new technology. So the change won’t necessarily result in a big extra cost for the customer.

“You really do need to be thinking about this. The good news is that you’re not on your own as help is available, but you need to do something now or many of your systems will stop working by the end

of 2025.”

