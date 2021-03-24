The Scottish SPCA helped in a group effort to save a dog who was stuck in a fox hole under a commercial garage in Glasgow.

Bailey, the Lakeland Terrier, was trapped under the Drakemire Tyres garage on Drakemire Road in the Polmadie area, on Sunday March 7.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who were first on scene.

He could be heard barking but went silence when the teams tried to get down to where he could be heard under the concrete.

The fire service dispatched their specialist team, urban search and rescue (USAR), who used ultra-sensitive microphones to pinpoint Bailey’s exact location.

Drain Tek, a drainage company in the central belt, also assisted by using a fibre optic camera to investigate the hole and locate Bailey.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Amy Stirton, said: “We are so pleased that through this collaborative rescue, Bailey was successfully rescued with just a few minor scrapes.

“He is now back with his very relieved family.

“George and Mark from Drain Tek located Bailey with specialist equipment and were able to enlarge the access to get him out.

“We would also like to thank Peter from Drakemyre Tyres who gave us access to his garage on a Sunday.

“And, of course, we are so thankful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and USAR.”

Crew Commander, Ross McDade, said: “As a humanitarian organisation, SFRS crews use their technical training and expertise as well as specialist equipment to rescue animals.

“This can prevent members of the public placing themselves at risk by trying to effect their own rescue.”

Owners Ian Latter said: “Bailey is a family dog and he is very special so we were very worried when he went missing.

“The whole family was out looking for him. When we realised he was under the garage, we contacted the fire service who were amazing.

“We are so pleased with the outcome.

“Everyone who attended, the fire service and USAR, Drain Tek and the Scottish SPCA were all determined to get Bailey out and were not for giving up. We are so grateful to all involved.

“Hopefully Bailey will know better than to dash off down a hole in the future and we will be keeping a close eye on him!”

If anyone spots an animal in need of help they should call the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.