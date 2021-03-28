What is it?

A premium smartphone aimed at performance users.

Good points?

OnePlus is renowned for packing hardware and software innovations into tiny devices and its latest smartphone is no different. Partnering with Swedish camera company Hasselblad to redevelop its camera module is a welcome change to companies simply placing Carl Zeiss lenses on poor hardware.

This technology acts like a technological crutch when snapping images as most smartphones rely on post-capture software to remove unwanted elements such as rounded corners and tends to have noticeable negative impact on performance.

The smartphone boasts some impressive components including a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with significant battery saving technology, although the 4,500 mAh power unit needs no real help to keep you going all day.

Options of either 8GB or 12GB RAM models and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the latest Android OS which is easy to navigate and super responsive.

Most connectivity options are also catered for including 5G, WiFi with multi-connection support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and all modern global location systems.

Bad points?

Design looks a tad bland compared with previous models with a shiny finish rather than a stylish matte. This reflective surface soon turns into a poor attempt at a Judith Ann Braun fingerprint painting that always looks blemished.

Best for ...

Those looking to make a performance change for their next device as OnePlus rarely disappoints.

Avoid if ...

You prefer not to use protective cases as the unsightly fingerprints on the chassis can become a gripe for even the most laidback people. Those who like to keep things simple might want to stay clear of a device with five cameras.

Score: 8/10.

OnePlus 9 Pro Smartphone, £829 (oneplus.com/uk)