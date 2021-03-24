PROMINENT Slavia Prague fan clubs have distanced themselves from a group that displayed a racist banner directed at Glen Kamara and "the police are looking for the culprits".
An image of the banner was published by anonymous authors last Friday, said to be "a group of unknown ultras". Slavia Prague issued a complaint to the police in relation to the sign which read: "Kamara - just a ******".
READ MORE: Slavia Prague president 'terribly ashamed' by racist photo shared by fans
The incident occurred after Kamara accused Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela of racially abusing him in Rangers’ clash with the Czech outfit last week.
Slavia fans denounce racist photo, police are looking for the culprits.— SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) March 24, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/yhG6q7Xg2R pic.twitter.com/vSPLUqr1Hj
A report issued on the Slavia Prague website added: “Prominent Slavia fanclubs have moved to distance themselves from a picture that appears to show a racist message directed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.”
“The image was published by anonymous authors on social media in response to Thursday incidents related to the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 in Glasgow. Following a criminal complaint filed by Slavia, Prague Police are looking for the offenders.”
READ MORE: Alleged abuse of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to top the agenda at SFA summit into racism in football
Slavia's largest fan group, The North Stand, said: "The North Stand distances itself from the sign. It was not published on official accounts of The North Stand and as such we bear no responsibility. We have no power over the actions of individuals presented on social media, just like other Slavia fan groups."
Previously, the president of Slavia Prague, Jaroslav Tvrdík, said he was 'ashamed' of the group who shared a sickening racist banner aimed at Kamara.
"I am terribly ashamed of the content of the photo published by some radical fans," he wrote.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment