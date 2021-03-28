What's the story?

World's Most Scenic River Journeys.

Tell me more.

Exactly what it says on the tin: a new six-part documentary series tracing the courses of remarkable rivers and the stories of those who work and live in and around them. The odyssey begins with a trip down the Niagara River to the famed Niagara Falls.

In a barrel?

I wouldn't advise it. But over the coming episodes you can hitch a ride on a fishing boat, yacht, canoe and even a replica Viking ship.

Above Niagara Falls with the city of Niagara Falls Canada in the background. Picture: Saloon Media/Britespark films/Channel 5

Why is Niagara special?

Well, 3,160 tons of water flows over Niagara Falls every second. Four of the five Great Lakes – Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie – drain into the Niagara River before emptying into Lake Ontario.

Anywhere closer to home?

The second episode – due to air on April 9 – visits the River Spey, renowned for its stunning scenery, salmon fishing and whisky production.

The programme shines a spotlight on some fascinating tales, be it the biologists counting the young salmon population along a stretch of the 107-mile river or the wild swimmers braving the morning chill in the glittering waters of Loch Insh.

What else?

The series is narrated by the dulcet tones of Bill Nighy.

When can I watch?

World's Most Scenic River Journeys begins on Channel 5, Friday, 8pm.