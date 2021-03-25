Not only does Scotland's salmon farming supply chain greatly benefit the economy, but the industry's ambitions on sustainability perfectly align with the country's target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. By Colin Cardwell

AS Scotland’s leading food export, farmed salmon brings significant economic and employment benefits to areas of the country that extend far beyond the rural, sometimes remote communities in the Highlands and Islands with which the sector is often associated.

Through a dynamic and diverse supply chain, it’s estimated that Scottish salmon farmers spend more than £600 million per year with Scottish companies, including feed manufacturers, engineering and equipment firms, boat builders, legal and accountancy firms, transport companies and food and accommodation services – meaning that many companies in the central belt conduct major business with the sector.

According to the Scottish Salmon Producers organisation (SSPO) which represents its members in Scotland, the UK and internationally, the economic importance of the sector provides confidence that ongoing investment in new technologies will continue to deliver new solutions to environmental challenges in salmon production and throughout its supply chain.

“This is a sector we can all be proud of and it’s one with a strong international reputation for quality,” says Tavish Scott, the SSPO’s chief executive, who adds that as well as having the ability to produce nutritious and healthy fish from the sea, the sector has “an incredibly good environmental story to tell with a low carbon footprint, low freshwater use and great feed conversion rates”.

In November 2020 the SSPO launched its Sustainability Charter, aiming to meet three pillars of sustainability: social, economic and environmental. Key charter pledges include working towards 100 per cent renewable energy use and using 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or biodegradable packaging.

It is also currently undertaking various studies to establish a baseline on greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater use and plastic waste in order to track the sector’s progress in these areas and inform policy and is commissioning a nutritional study into the health of Scottish salmon, meeting a pledge to improve access to high-quality, healthy proteins.

As well as the 2,500 people who are directly employed in fish farms, another 10,000 work in the sector across Scotland. One of these is Fish Vet Group, a veterinary diagnostic and consultancy business specialising in fish and based in Inverness, which employs 23 staff in the country, nearly all of whom are graduates and include eight specialist veterinary surgeons.

With women comprising some 70 percent of its staff, the company works across the world but says the lifeblood of its business is the Scottish aquaculture sector.

“It provides our staff not only with the opportunity to live and raise our families in the Scottish Highlands but to participate in its thriving Life Sciences sector where we collaborate with local bodies such as Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), providing opportunities for work in a diverse number of fields from epidemiology to telemedicine,” says operations director Chris Matthews.

In Dundee, Ace Aquatec’s managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter underlines the importance of welfare in the sector: “We’re a successful, global company that’s part of the Scottish salmon supply chain and we applaud the country’s vigilance around animal welfare standards and environmental impact. Our ongoing efforts, alongside the high standards deployed by salmon farms, have paved the way for Scotland to be seen as a market leader in the ethical aquaculture sector and helped attract significant investment into R&D projects.

“As well as employing 25 people, we’re committed to giving something back to the community through charity partnerships and donations, and we support both global initiatives and local grassroots organisations.”

An outstanding local success story, Ace Aquatec was acquired by Zoetis, the world’s largest animal health company last year and with other innovative Scottish companies demonstrates how aquaculture is helping to feed the world’s growing population with as low a carbon footprint as possible.

The leading-edge research, techniques and technologies developed here, often in partnerships between commerce and academia, are helping aquaculture to improve sustainability and increase the provision of healthy, sustainable and much needed protein.

Stewart Graham, founder and managing director of the Gael Force Group in Inverness says: “The success of the Scottish salmon sector has been central to the exceptional growth we have experienced, shaping the diversity in our skillset and capabilities, most critically, supporting livelihoods. The range of roles covered is extensive: software developers, electrical engineers, skilled technicians, design engineers, marketing and finance.

“Across numerous locations in Scotland, our people play a vital part in helping to keep the sector’s cogs turning effectively, whether they are involved in the manufacturing of equipment at our facilities across the rural Highlands and Islands, the production of innovative underwater technology at Forres or engineering, construction and distribution of equipment and tech from our hubs in Stornoway, Inverness and Glasgow.

“We’re highly motivated by our role in responsibly supporting the sector’s ambitions to be a world-leader in the sustainable farming of healthy, tasty, nutritious food which is why we are committed to investing in the development of cutting-edge ‘SeaQureFarm’ technology which will help drive the sector towards that goal and to support Scotland in the rebuilding of a fairer greener economy,” he adds.

W & J Knox in Ayrshire combines long experience with innovation. Established in 1778, it has been a net supplier to the Scottish salmon farming industry since its beginnings, updating its technology as the sector grew from using small rectangular net pens in the 1970s to the large circles of today.

Its service plant, to which nets are returned for washing, sterilising and repair is one of the largest net service stations in Europe. It currently handles more than 1000 nets per year and ensures continued employment in the small town of Kilbirnie for a staff of 70, with the company having had no episodes of furlough during the past year.

Neil Leslie, commercial director at Northwards Ltd points up the particular importance of the multi-million pound aquaculture industry to the Islands of Orkney and Shetland.

“We work with leading operators in the transportation of feed and equipment into both islands plus the export of salmon to market and the movement of by-products and waste,” he says. “We have listened to our aquaculture customers and invested in the right infrastructure so that we can meet their needs as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

This includes a £1.5m investment, from 2013 to 2020, in state-of-the-art chill units for transporting fresh fish to the transport hubs in central Scotland, a ‘just in time’ regime for feed delivery and storage and – working with colleagues at Serco NorthLink – pioneering new, on-deck stowage solutions for fish feed, which has resulted in significant transport savings for the industry.”

These companies represent just some examples of the innovation, investment and experience employed by the salmon farming sector, one whose activities are now firmly underpinned by the SSPOs Sustainability Charter.

“All the businesses we deal work directly or indirectly through the charter to achieve the Scottish Government’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2045. We’re continually working collaboratively to find more sustainable solutions for our sector,” says the SSPO’s chief executive Tavish Scott.

----------------------------------------

Specialist vessels ensure freshness comes first

SCOTLAND’S farmed salmon sector relies on a variety of support services that ensures it can operate efficiently around the country’s famously wet, windy and sometimes dangerous coastline.

Among these is Inverlussa Marine Services based on the Isle of Mull.

The company, explains managing director Ben Wilson, started in 2006 and provides services to the Scottish aquaculture sector, such as helping farmers install new sites with specialist vessels and crew and also plays a major role in the distribution and delivery of large quantities of fish feed across the west coast.

“We also treat salmon with water-based delicing, using a thermolicer or hydrolicer which is non-chemical – and while it’s highly efficient it also focuses on the health of the fish,” says Wilson.

“We currently have new vessels under build at a cost of several millions of pounds: one by Macduff Shipyards in Fraserburgh and the largest ship we have commissioned, which is being built in Holland plus one just launched this month by Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.”

The company believes the fact it could not source its largest ship in Scotland demonstrates the growing potential for Scottish shipbuilders on the back of aquaculture’s success.

The additional crewing for these new builds will create a further 22 skilled jobs within Inverlussa, says Wilson. “This is a significant investment for a small Scottish company based in Mull.

“We are a big employer on the island and also have employees from Argyll and Bute and Shetland.”

Inverlussa’s wages are on average £41,000 which in a rural economy is a positive inducement to work in the sector.

And as well as employing former fishermen and salmon farm workers, the company’s traineeship takes on young people from school.

“So if you start as a deck hand and work hard you have the opportunity to be a captain,” Wilson says.

-----------------------------------------

Sustainable journey from farm to fork

SCOTTISH Sea Farms, one of the country’s leading salmon producers with roots dating back to 1973, has farms and facilities around Scotland’s west coast, Orkney and Shetland Isles.

The company has been processing and packing its own fish for almost as long as it has been farming, says Head of Processing Donald Buchanan, and has two dedicated facilities: South Shian near Oban which receives salmon from its mainland farms, and Scalloway which receives salmon from its Shetland and Orkney farms.

Staff from Scottish Sea Farms are pictured with one of the firm's returnable bulk bins

This, he says, has several advantages including freshness of produce, full traceability from farm to fork and compliance with world-class certification schemes – including with regards to animal welfare.

“We were first to introduce the swim-ashore system whereby market-ready fish are transported from farm via a well-boat with a specially designed well of water then transferred ashore to the harvest station via a network of pipes,”

Buchanan explains. “This keeps the fish in water for as long as possible which, in turn, keeps them as calm and stress-free as possible.

“Once the fish arrive at the harvest station, they are lightly anaesthetised – again, whilst still in water – using technology that has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation for its contribution to animal welfare. The fish are then percussive stunned, bled and packed in ice ready for onward transport to processors or market.”

Thanks to sustained investment in logistics, he adds, these freshly harvested salmon can be with customers across the UK in a matter of hours and export customers within one or two days.

Sustainability is another key focus with returnable bulk bin packaging significantly reducing the use of polystyrene boxes, while waste capture has created scope to re-use Omega-rich blood in fish oils, bone meal and animal feed.

“We’re working hard to farm as responsibly as possible,” said Buchanan. “Both in terms of animal welfare and the environment.”