AN emperor’s army has taken up occupation at the side of the house. Old compost bags, brimful of stony, weed-filled earth, are ranked against the gable wall, as if awaiting the order to march.

Dozens of sack loads have been dug out of the slope into the garden after we decided steps were the answer, rather than use pitons and rope to reach the lawn. Seeing how much has been excavated, it makes you appreciate the work that went into uncovering Sutton Hoo.

The landscaper kindly set aside bags of good earth, in case we could use it. Initially we swithered, before remembering the front garden, which is sloped like a ski-run. Four or five would probably be enough to level it up, we assumed, and Alan began hefting the sacks over the wall. Once emptied I could rake and trowel this miniature Munro into place.

He brought barrow-load after barrow-load, tipping them out with the sort of groans last heard in a Six Nations ruck. As five sacks turned into 10, then 15 and 20, our next door neighbours joined us to watch and chat. They also advised on where to replant the glorious old rose we inherited with the house, whose scent is sweet as honey. And still the bags kept coming.

READ MORE ROSEMARY: My Line of Duty addiction

Alan’s stamina with a laden sack dates back to his youth, when he spent the Christmas holidays working at a coal depot. The weight of coal bags as they rolled off the conveyor belt is etched into his memory. It gave him an enduring respect for the men who hoisted them morning to night.

The driver of Hoolet’s shuttle bus recently recalled his father, who had been a coalman. In his first days in the job he had to carry a load to the fourth floor of a tenement in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket. Puffing, weak-legged, he reached the top only to discover there was a further flight of stairs to an attic level, where an elderly woman awaited him.

As he got back to the lorry, the woman leaned out of her window and shouted that she had something for him. Anticipating a tip, he hurried back up the five flights. “There you go, lad,” she said, handing him a Pan drop.

There were no Pan drops for Alan, but our friends proffered bonemeal to encourage the rose to settle in its new home. The men were in the back garden, admiring the landscaper’s work and leaving the wives to chat, when suddenly my friend froze. Out of a hole, framed by a gnarled root, poked the whiskered face of a mouse. It stared at us for a moment, then scuttled out and bounced – there is no other word – off around the corner.

READ MORE ROSEMARY: Beauty and the blackbirds

For the past six months, I’ve been eyeing this picture-book little hole, wondering whose it was. After once seeing a rat scrambling up the cotoneaster (that is only the beginning of the story), I dreaded to think it might be something less welcome. This bright-eyed creature, sandy-coloured with a paler underbelly and ears like satellite dishes, was as close to delightful as any rodent experience can be.

Our neighbour said she occasionally sees voles, or at least the blur of them streaking past. Another puts out food for hedgehogs, but voles in her mossy bank take more than their fair share. Yet, despite the proliferation of small deep holes in our back garden that look like vole territory to me, I have yet to encounter one.

But a day of reckoning approaches with another beast. Around noon one weekend, on my way to the shed, I found a single wet footprint on the step. It was a badger’s paw mark. An almost textbook example – five toes, tips of claws, fleshy pad - it had clearly put one foot down, then retreated. By the time I had called Alan to see, it was already half dried. We stared at the crawl space beneath the shed. Was it under there? If this was a regular haunt, it might explain the scratch marks on the shed’s stumps. But a badger abroad in full daylight? That’s unusual. If Alan hadn’t confirmed the print, I’d be wondering if I had imagined it.

Not long after, in the low light of late afternoon, we saw an unmistakeable trail running half the length of the garden. It ran from the lifted chicken wire near the scene of the blackbird massacre, behind the summer house, to the breach in the wire by the fence onto the field. From there, it travelled onwards across the sheep-bitten grass, in the direction of the woods.

That’s the beauty of ankle-deep grass. It is to nature watchers what a metal detector is to a history buff, a tell-tale indication of what goes on out of sight. The path is so pronounced, though, I wonder why we didn’t spot it sooner. This is not the result of an occasional foray. This is a badger’s A68 – straight as a Roman road, and in constant use. All along the route are tufts of scraped moss, where the traveller has paused to snack.

Our patch, then, is either its first port of call as it leaves the sett for a night’s long prowl, or the last. From the way the boulder was shoved aside from the wire last week, I’m guessing we’re the terminus. Either way, it must be crossing between gardens, finding a gap through which to squeeze from one to the next.

For a hungry badger, there’s good stuff on offer. Apart from ours, these gardens are as well looked after as Edinburgh’s Botanics. With a proliferation of flowers, fruit, vegetables, bird feeders, compost heaps, and even a pond, this is a mammal’s click and collect. Worms are a badger’s favourite food – it can consume about 200 a night – but they have been known to eat hedgehogs and, as we know to our cost, will dig out honeycombs and eat the bees along with their honey.

Since the commonest month for cubs to be born is February, it’s possible our nightly visitor is raising a young family. If so, then by summer we might be over-run with trails. Maybe the badger highway will be extended to three or four lanes, to cater for an increase in traffic.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.