Pork belly is a simple but utterly flavoursome cut of meat and it works wonderfully well with the spicy marinade in this week’s recipe. Sweet, sour, sticky and delicious, I guarantee its clean plates all round if you make this at home.
Ingredients
Serves 4-6
800g pork belly (cut into 2cm strips)
120ml soy sauce
60ml ketchup manis
50ml sweet chilli sauce
30g ginger (grated)
3 cloves garlic (grated)
1 x small red chilli – deseeded and chopped
1 x pepper, diced
1 x white onion, diced
80g light brown sugar
2 tbsp tomato puree
½ fresh pineapple, diced
Pinch of salt
Fresh coriander, chopped
Method
Pre heat oven – Gas mark 5/ 190c/ fan 170c. Mix together the soy sauce, ketchup manis, sweet chilli sauce, brown sugar, garlic and grated ginger, and season with salt.
Lay the pork belly into the marinade. This can be marinated overnight if you like but can be used sooner. Place the chopped onion, pepper and chilli into an ovenproof dish, placing the belly in next. Mix through the tomato puree then cover the pork with the mixture.
Cover with foil and place in the oven for 1 hour. After an hour remove from the oven, lowering the temperature slightly. Add the pineapple and mix in. Remove the foil and place back into the oven for another 30-40 minutes. Remove from the oven, scatter with fresh coriander and serve with boiled rice.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
