Coronavirus legislation in Scotland is to be ammended in the coming days to ensure that picketing can take place 'in a safe and controlled manner' without police intervention.
Unite Scotland demanded a review of restrictions following the dispersal of workers involved in industrial action at SAICA Packaging UK in Edinburgh last week.
Workers involved in a peaceful picket at the company’s Edinburgh site were dispersed by Police Scotland with the union claiming some were threatened with fines.
Labour's Neil Findlay and Unite wrote to the Justice Secretary, urging the government to clarity the position. Mr Findlay said he had received a letter today stating that coronavirus regulations are to be ammended to support the 'fundamental right to picket'.
The letter states:"The Scottish Government supports the right to picket, albeit in current times this must be done in a covid-secure manner.
"Until the unfortunate incident in Edinburgh on Wednesday, picketing has gone ahead without incident.
"The events in Edinburgh have clarified where our regulations can be made clearer.
"The proposed changes will provide clarity for Police Scotland to ensure a consistent approach to policing picketing events."
Mr Findlay, who is among the MSPs who have chosen to stand down ahead of the Scottish parliament elections said: "Today is has been confirmed changes will be made to the guidance - the right to strike and picket is a fundamental human right.'
