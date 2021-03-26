A seaside town has been named as the best place to live in Scotland.

North Berwick, in East Lothian, took the top spot in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

Seven other locations were featured in the list, which was released online on Friday.

Judges said the East Lothian town was renowned for its "spiritual aura", and said it is an "elegant seaside resort" which has been "luring jaded urbanites from Edinburgh and beyond for decades".

While it ranked top in Scotland, North Berwick swooped in at a cool eighth in the overall UK ranking, with Stroud in the Southwest of England placing top, followed by Woodbridge in the East of England and Teddington in London.

Credit: Getty

Joining North Berwick in the top eight were areas from across Scotland.

In ranked order, the complete list is:

North Berwick, East Lothian (Winner) Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire Broughty Ferry, Tayside Dennistoun, Glasgow Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross Isle of Eigg Melrose, the Borders Portobello, Edinburgh

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times Property Editor, said: “This guide has never been so important. The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings.

"With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live.

“Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience. It hasn’t been a year for big cities or small villages. Instead it is small towns that have shone: big enough to have everything you need within walking distance and small enough for everyone to feel connected.

“North Berwick is our winner in Scotland because it is one place that really does have it all: heavenly beaches, jaw-dropping views from North Berwick Law, a successful secondary school and a lively high street.”