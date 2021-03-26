Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will not play TRNSMT 2021 after festival bosses moved the event to September.

The Glasgow Green event will now take place from September 10 to 12 instead of July. The move comes after TRNSMT was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now festival bosses have pushed back the three-day event in the hopes it will go ahead in 2021 but sadly Capaldi, who was due to close the festival on Sunday, September 12, has been a casualty of the rescheduling move.

A statement read: "Naturally, a few artists have faced challenges with the rescheduled dates, so we have made some changes to the line-up.

"We’ve worked hard to secure a fantastic bill in September including festival heavyweights The Chemical Brothers in place of Lewis Capaldi, plus the addition of Primal Scream, Dermot Kennedy, Becky Hill, and more.

"Although Lewis won’t be joining us this year, we’re pleased to confirm he will be back to play TRNSMT in July 2022.”

The singer, 24, has been a TRNSMT favourite after making his festival debut on the King Tuts stage in 2017.

He later impressed in 2019 with his slot on the main stage where he donned a Star Wars Chewbacca mask on his face - a reference to his then ongoing spat with Noel Gallagher who said the singer looked like the character. During that set, he covered the classic Oasis track Don’t Look Back in Anger. He even called it Don’t Chewback in Anger and dedicated it to his ‘dad’ Noel.

Hollywood A-lister Robert Carlyle was among the thousands of music fans who watched that now-famous Capaldi set.

Capaldi shot to fame with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and is best known for hits Someone You Loved and Before You Go.

The singer revealed earlier this year he would be taking a break from social media to 'crack on' with recording his second album.