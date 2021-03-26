The lovestruck new owner of Cumbrae Parish Church put his purchase to good use - by taking his long-term partner there for a romantic surprise proposal.

David Wright, 49, surprised sweetheart Catriona Ballentyne, 40, after whisking her to the island to show off the stunning buy - then got down on bended knee to pop the question.

David and son Adam snapped up the former church, which operated from 1837 until Christmas 2014, after it was recently put up for sale.

They promise a fantastic restoration which will turn the historic building into a flat while retaining original features like gothic ceilings and stained glassed windows.

READ MORE: 'Mental health will go out the window': Teachers face rush to submit grades

The newly engaged couple share a love for island life and Millport, with both frequent visitors through the years.

David explained: "My own family have been holidaying in Millport for over 18 years, while Catriona has been coming here regularly since she was a teenager.

"We just love the friendliness of the people and how relaxed the place is.

"I have had holiday homes abroad and in Scotland and had been looking for something in Millport for years. When I saw the church for sale, I thought it was just too good an opportunity to pass up."

"I was looking for the perfect place to propose and thought where better than here?

Special place to tie the knot ... David and Catriona

"Catriona thought she was coming with me to see the church, so she was taken totally by surprise. But thankfully she said yes, which was marvellous.

"It was a wonderful feeling to get down on bended knee in the old church. It felt very special indeed."

The couple can't wait to start their new life together in Millport and hope to have their reception on the island.

READ MORE: SNP told to draw up 'concrete' plan to achieve car journey cut pledge

David has been developing property in Scotland for over 30 years and is excited about restoring the church.

David and son Adam have big plans for former parish church

He said: "The plan for the church is to keep one flat as a holiday home and to have five properties for holiday rental, which Adam will manage.

"We are looking to build five star luxury accommodation.

"We plan to be sympathetic to the building with no changes at all to the exterior except an extensive revamp and essential maintenance.

"Internally all the original features will be retained. It really will be like something straight out of Grand Designs."

Adam and David have already got to work, fixing the roof in the church hall to make sure the building is now wind and watertight.

He added: "Covid has pushed us back a bit but we are looking to commence construction in the spring when restrictions are lifted."

David says the community has been 'very supportive' with many people asking for a peek inside.

READ MORE: Headliner Lewis Capaldi replaced by new act after Glasgow TRNSMT festival moved to later date

He added: "It's such a lovely building with so much history and memories attached to it. We can do nothing other than restore it to its natural glory, making it a something people can enjoy for years to come."

Adam, who is studying for a building surveying degree, is also using as a project for his course.

David laughed: "I guess we will need to make it perfect so he gets a pass! When Adam and I first set foot inside the church we both noted how instantly at home we felt and how warm and welcoming the place was."

The church was rebuilt in 1837 and is said to be a direct descendant of a fifth century church, built by St Ninian and/or St Mungo in the 5th Century. It was meticulously re-assembled and includes the very original church door, which is believed to be 600 years old.

Sealed with a kiss ... David and Catriona